There are some things that you never really need an excuse to buy, like treaded boots to brave winter storms in or new tees when your current lineup is riddled with holes. But baubles and jewels? That's a different story. Thankfully, fall 2019 jewelry trends have just hit, and if you want to stay au courant with your style you're going to need to buy into them. It's really a necessity, right?

This season, you're going to want to embrace the more is more mentality when it comes to accessorizing. Sure, a few of the trends like long, delicate earrings and baroque-style pearls lend themselves to more minimal aesthetics, but for the most part, fall jewelry is very in-your-face. From chokers studded with serious spikes and statement collars and bibs to crystal-laden everything and uber colorful gemstones, the trends are all about the extraordinary and extreme. 2019 is the year of camp as it relates to fashion (it was the theme of the Met Gala earlier this year, after all), so lean into it and choose a few pieces of jewelry that will make any outfit shine. Check out all nine jewelry trends below and get ready to turn some major heads come September.

Polished Pearls

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Summer 2019 might have been all about natural pearls and seashells, but fall is set to be the season of more classic styles. Designers with the likes of Dior, Burberry, Givenchy, and Prabal Gurung sent pearls down their runways in circular baroque form, infusing their collections with a sharp elegance.

Go Long

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're someone who solely wears studs, that needs to change stat. Earrings that go to great lengths (literally) dominated the collections of designers like Prabal Gurung, Louis Vuitton, and Loewe, proving that statement pieces are in. Get a few pairs of these and it won't matter what your actual clothing looks like because no one will even notice it.

Single and Ready to Mingle

Shutterstock

Rocking a single earring has been cool for awhile now, and it's a trend that's not going anywhere anytime soon. Take a cue from brands like Rodarte, Vivetta, Etro, and Tory Burch and split up your favorite pair.

A Bib Deal

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not for the faint of heart, the bib and collar trend is one that'll make you stand out. Alexander Wang, Chanel, Gucci, and Marni all sent extravagant neckwear down their runways and as you can see above, the pieces took center stage.

Bling Bling Ring

Shutterstock

Love diamonds but can't really afford them? Then you'll love the crystal pavé trend. Earrings, necklaces, rings, tiaras, and the like were covered in shimmering gemstones, so channel the models at Balmain, Paco Rabanne, Brandon Maxwell, Loewe, and Christian Siriano and shine bright this fall.

Opposites Attract

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adeam, Givenchy, Tory Burch, and 3.1 Phillip Lim think mismatched earrings look cool, and I do too. Buy a few pairs of statement earrings and mix them up haphazardly. What will you be left with? Fall's quirkiest trend.

Punk'd

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chokers like those you might see a dominatrix wear (think patent leather, chunky buckles, pointed spikes, and the like) stormed the catwalks of Alessandra Rich, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu, and Alyx, infusing their collections with a biting edge.

Delicate Situation

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Does that choker trend freak you out? Then this one, which is really just long, delicate earrings, might be more your style. Valentino, Lemaire, and Ottolinger opted for softer and subtler accessories on their catwalks that boasted a barely-there elegance.

Bejeweled

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, and Moschino brought their most colorful jewelry game ever by sending rainbow-hued gems down their runways in big, bold form. If you love costume jewelry, you'll love this trend.