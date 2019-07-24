If there's one thing that will 100% never go out of style, it's denim. Jeans are a staple within pretty much every western wardrobe, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a designer or retailer who didn't sell their own baby blues. The arrival of fall 2019 denim trends are here to introduce even more new styles to add to your closet, because you can never have too much of a good thing (especially when it's wearable). That's how the saying goes, right?

While a prominent pant silhouette is included in the roundup, the denim trends stretch way beyond just jeans. From prints and colors to sets and jacket, they're all-encompassing and even unexpected at times. No matter if your style skews minimal or over-the-top, monochromatic or rainbow, there will be something that will catch your eye and vibe with your look. Below, check out the six trends in full and peruse a few shop-able items for each one. While it might only be the middle of July, it's never too early to get a head start on your fall wardrobe, so by the time the season rolls around, you're fully prepared to step out in style.

Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-leg pants are nothing new, but they've got staying power for a reason. Whether you rock them in full-length or cropped form, they'll make a major statement with a '90s edge. Wear them with heels, sneakers, or whatever you'd like — they're comfy and versatile all in one.

Denim Co-Ords

The Canadian tuxedo is another perennial classic and makes getting dressed in the morning a breeze. Wear it in classic blue style for a casual weekend look, or try finding one that's black or embellished to wear for nights out dancing.

Colorful Denim

Denim that spans the rainbow is easier to find than ever, so no matter if you want to go pastel or jewel tone, there will be a pant that'll vibe with your mood. Burnt orange is always a great shade to rock for fall and the above pair features exposed white stitching that makes it feel fresh and cool. The red flares, on the other hand, boast a '60s vibe and are waiting to be paired with some platform boots.

Long Denim Jackets

This is definitely a newer denim trend, and I am all for it. Jean jackets in trench or duster silhouette were all over fall runways and were seen paired with floral dresses and jeans alike. Comfy, casual, and easy AF to style — what's not to like?

Long Denim Skirts

Kiss your denim mini goodbye and opt for a longer skirt instead. It'll keep you warm when the weather starts to really drop and will be appropriate for the office and bar alike.

Tie-Dye Denim

Tie-dye is one of summer's most playful trends and it's following over to fall's denim. Whether you prefer it in muted or rainbow form, it's sure to make a groovy statement.