There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of buying a seriously epic new coat. During colder months, your outerwear is all many people see of your outfit so when it's good, it makes you feel chic AF. Luckily, fall 2019 coat trends are covetable and statement-making across the board, so no matter which one you buy into you're going to feel exceptionally cool. Get ready to ditch your plain black puffer, because this season's trends are too good not to try out.

From dramatic throwback capes and ground-grazing hemlines to fleece-embellished styles and the return of leather '80s trenches, fall's standout coat styles are as varied as they are unexpected. What's especially cool about every single one is that you can shop them in vintage and thrift stores, which is excellent for your wallet and the environment. If you prefer fresh-off-the-rack styles, fear not: retailers have already begun rolling out their fall offerings and the below coat trends are cropping up all over the place, meaning there's no better time than now to get a head start on your seasonal shopping spree. Check out each trend in full below and decide which one you want to get all wrapped up in.

Capes & Cloaks

When I was eight, my mom sewed me a hooded velvet cape to wear to the Denver Ballet's presentation of The Nutcracker. I loved that thing so much that I wore it for years and years to come, despite the fact that it soon became way too short for me. Childhood me would be elated to know that coats are back for 2019 and they're more elegant than ever. From Chanel to Marc Jacobs to Chloé, some of the biggest names in fashion all presented their takes on the style. If you stan Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, or any other show wherein cloaks are commonplace, you need to hop on this trend.

Ultra Long Hems

Coats with hemlines that nearly touch the ground were spotted at Chanel, Tory Burch, Jill Sander, Max Mara, and more, and are guaranteed to keep you extra cozy when the colder months hit. Whether you prefer a neutral pea coat or bright puffer, there will be a ground-grazing style for you.

Fleece

At Sandy Liang and Ashley Williams, fleece coats were approached with a super creative sense of humor and featured bold, color blocked designs. At Fendi and Coach, they embodied a more neutral and classic appeal. No matter which aesthetic you prefer, don't miss out on this season's most hygge trend.

Faux Fur

Fur coats are nothing new, but they have staying power for a reason! Why not channel Shrimps and opt for a super bright or vividly printed one this year and take your fall wardrobe to more playful heights? You'll give everyone else fuzzy feelings, too.

80s Leather Trench Coats

A trend Neo and Trinity would approve of! Featuring belted waists, button-up fronts, and notched collars, black leather coats a la '80s returned with a bang thanks to Versace, Alexander McQueen, and Awake. Is this 2019's power coat? I think so.