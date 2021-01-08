BTS has always kept things real in their music. When they debuted in 2013, they dropped "No More Dream" to send a message about how youth are pressured to follow society's expectations. Their songs like "Silver Spoon," "Go Go," and "N.O." also make important statements about the younger generation's experiences navigating the world. Like Suga once said during a September 2017 press conference, "It isn’t a BTS album if there isn’t a track criticizing society." Due to the group holding nothing back in their lyrics, some of BTS' songs have even been banned from being broadcast in Korea. And while, for the most part, BTS keeps their lyrics PG, when they occasionally swear to emphasize their point, it's always a welcome surprise. That's why these explicit BTS lyrics had fans totally shook when they heard them.

For example, when BTS collaborated with Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685 for their "Savage Love" remix, ARMYs got Jungkook trending just for saying the F-bomb. The guys' solo songs are particularly candid. Suga and RM's music probably has more explicit language than the rest combined, but it's never frivolous or unthoughtful. If a BTS song has explicit lyrics, it's a sign the song is exploring a particularly important message, and the choice language helps deliver its message more impactfully. Take a look back at some of BTS' most surprising lyrics below.

RM's Debut Mixtape

RM's self-titled debut mixtape, which dropped in March 2015, has several explicit lyrics throughout, and one of the most memorable lines is in "Do You." The song is about not conforming to society's standards and, instead, being your own person. RM shocks fans from the very beginning with this line taking a dig at those trying to influence others: "I hate self-help books more than anything in the world/ Bullsh*t telling us to do this or that. They have no backbone and believe other’s words / So that bullsh*t is a bestseller."

During the chorus, RM then repeats, "Do you (do the f*ck you want)," before getting really explicit in the second verse. "Haters gon’ hate and players gon’ play/ Muf*ckas keep muf*ckin all day/ Follow my sh*t, my friend and I’ll pay."

"Monster," which serves as an introduction to himself as a rapper, is also full of head-turning lyrics, like RM dissing haters with the line, "I chance sensibilities with my lyrics, I’m an alchemist, b*tch/ Paint glue on the mouths of bastards with poor hearts." His song "Joke" shares an even more jaw-dropping clapback to critics with "Just play with your d*ck, it'll feel good, yeah, you’re my enemy so f*ck off."

BTS' "Intro: Nevermind"

At the beginning of "Intro: Nevermind," Suga makes a major statement to those who ever doubted him: "I want to ask the several people who prayed for me to screw up/ Does it seem like my home is going broke, you bastards?" he asks.

He makes it clear he doesn't care for the noise by saying, "I don’t give a sh*t, I don’t give a f*ck." The line was so iconic that Suga said it again in his Agust D song "The Last."

BTS' "Whalien 52"

"Whalien 52" is one of BTS' darkest songs because it uses the metaphor of the 52-hertz whale (the loneliest whale in the world who can't communicate with others of its own kind) to touch on topics like heartbreak and isolation. BTS compares themselves to the whale because they were shut down when reaching out for help.

"I’ve become completely alone/ It's a lock that fills sadness/ Someone says, 'bastard, you’ve become a celebrity'/ Oh f*ck that! So what?! Nobody remains by my side and I'm fine on my own," Suga raps in the first verse.

BTS' Cyphers

BTS' Cyphers are always so brutal. In the first one, RM shades everyone who looked down on him for becoming an idol: "Damn the hip-hop pride, idol rapper? Cut that bullsh*t/ He’s essentially an idol sh*t anyway."

Then, in "Cypher Pt. 2," J-Hope drops the F-bomb when flaunting his success, saying, "My rap is huge, I'll say right in your ear, f*ck that."

Meanwhile, Suga's the one who goes uncensored in "Cypher Pt. 3." He says no matter how many times people try to push him down, he'll never falter because he's "always on the highest point" of the food chain. "My idiocy that won't end/ Even if someone tries to try to f*ck me over from the back/ While you guys play around/ We're going around the world," he raps.

RM, J-Hope, and Suga spit absolute fire in "Cypher Pt. 4." This track is different than the previous Cyphers because the rap line says they've had enough of haters and have learned to focus entirely on themselves. "Why don’t you change your pattern of talking sh*t about others bae," RM says. "It’s about to get boring, boring bae/ I’m not hateful of you anymore."

Suga's Debut Mixtape

Explicit lyrics are actually a staple in Suga's solo songs and it's likely because he is able to "show a more raw side" of himself with Agust D. For example, in "Give It To Me," Suga claps back at those who criticized his success and wanted to see him fail. "What you know about me?/ You can’t control my sh*t," he tells them, before calling them an "asshole" for wanting to take others down rather than working hard to put themselves on top.

Meanwhile, in "724148," Suga shuts down people who judged him for pursuing music rather than a more practical career. "Watch me after a year asshole, look at what I’ll be doing/ You would see me on TV and then decide to contact me."

Suga's D-2 Mixtape

Suga's second mixtape has just as many explicit lyrics as his debut solo project. His lead D-2 single "Daechwita" is all about him taking pride in his success, telling haters, "I was born as a tiger, at least I'm not a weak like you/ Pathetic f*cks putting on a talent show/ Not gonna lie, what a sh*t show."

He also puts critics in their place in "What Do You Think?" by telling them they have nobody to blame for their failures but themselves. "Sorry, I have no f*cking interest in your meddling life/ Or the fact that you can't escape the manure bucket after being ruined/ Crazy that you'd think that my success has a connection to your failure," he says, before telling them directly, "Your delusions are first-rate, f*ck you."

"Savage Love" Remix

"Savage Love" was already a hit on TikTok, but it went stratospheric when BTS hopped on a remix. The group's collab with Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685 went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and that's probably because ARMYs couldn't get enough of Jungkook singing, "Savage love, did somebody, did somebody break your heart?/ Lookin' like an angel, but your savage love/ When you kiss me, I know you don't give two f*cks/ But I still want that."

ARMYs know a BTS song will hit different if it has the "explicit" sticker on it and that's why they can't get enough of the group's more candid tracks.