There's always been tension between President Trump and Democratic politicians, but one in particular stands out. As 2020 approaches, that means Trump will go head-to-head with some worthy opponents. Judging by these Elizabeth Warren quotes about Donald Trump, there's a good chance things might get... messy. Grab that popcorn, people.

On Dec. 31, 2018, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren shared a video via Twitter announcing that she would be launching an exploratory committee to run for president. Once Warren shared this video, it was only a matter of time until the Democratic politician would officially announce her 2020 presidential run. So, on Feb. 9, after just a few months of announcing her exploratory committee, Warren took the stage in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to announce that she would formally be running for president in 2020. Of course, what's modern day politics without a little shade thrown in? While announcing her run, Warren made a call to the working class that she would work to mend a "rigged system" that Trump has supposedly supported.

[Because] the man in the White House is not the cause of what is broken, he is just the latest and most extreme symptom of what's gone wrong in America. A product of a rigged system that props up the rich and powerful and kicks dirt on everyone else. So once he's gone, we can't pretend that none of this ever happened.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Warren's remarks at the time, but did not hear back.

So there's that. Her first official speech as a presidential hopeful and she didn't hold back. However, that won't be the only time Warren takes a jab at Trump, so buckle up.

She's Been Calling Out Trump For Years Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Even though tension between Warren and Trump has hit a new high since her presidential run announcement, Warren has never been shy about calling Trump out for his controversies. In June 2016, while speaking at the American Constitution Society convention, Warren addressed Trump and his presidential campaign, particularly how his money and fame has influenced his success. However, she went on to say that despite Trump's wealth, he is not above the law, and should be held accountable. She said, In America, we have the rule of law. And that means no matter how rich you are, no matter how loud you are, no matter how famous you are, if you break the law, you can be held accountable — even if your name is Donald Trump. Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and Warren's team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication. Ah, 2016 seems so long ago. Safe to say, I think we can expect a lot more speeches like this come 2020.

Warren Has Stated Trump May Not Be A "Free Person" After 2020 Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images At the moment, Trump has a lot on his plate. Not only is FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigating whether the Trump campaign actively colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election, but his former attorney, Michael Cohen, also spilled some serious tea during his Feb. 27 testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee. The topic of Trump's legal matters is on a lot of people's minds, so that's why Warren bringing it up probably isn't super surprising. On Feb. 11, before Cohen even testified in Congress, Warren spoke to a crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a part of her first day officially campaigning for president. While speaking, she talked about the future of the United States, particularly after 2020, and made a few brutal jabs at Trump while doing so. "By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be President," Warren said. "In fact, he may not even be a free person." Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and Warren's team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication. Warren's first day campaigning, and already, the senator wasn't holding back.

She's Clapped Back At Trump's Criticism of Her Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump isn't shy about calling out his political adversaries, and Warren is certainly no exception. On Jan. 3, just a few days after Warren announced she would be launching an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential election, Trump shared a tweet with a photoshopped image of Warren's campaign logo, which mocked the DNA results of her Native American ancestry. Well, that day, Warren spoke to reporters about her possible presidential bid and responded to Trump's tweet in a truly professional way. "How about the president spends his time getting the government back open?" Warren said on day 13 of the government shutdown. Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and Warren's team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication. I have to say, that's one of the more professional clapbacks I've heard.

Warren Has Said She's Not Afraid Of Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Running for president has to be intimidating, but apparently, Warren isn't letting any fears show. On March 13, the senator spoke to MSNBC's Morning Joe about her run for president and shared some big ideas for the future. In addition to sharing her ideas, Warren also talked about her 2020 presidential competition and that she's not afraid of anyone she's going up against. "I'm not afraid of anyone, particularly not Donald Trump," Warren said on MSNBC. Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and Warren's team for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication. In this case, it looks like intimidation tactics won't work, Mr. President.