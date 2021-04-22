Earth Day falls on Thursday, April 22 this year, and it's an annual reminder for people to make more environmentally conscious decisions both in their daily habits and with their spending habits. In honor of the holiday, many popular retailers are offering limited-time deals to encourage customers to go green with their purchases — and it's a win-win for both your wallet and the planet. From Toms to Starbucks, here are some of the companies offering sweet Earth Day 2021 deals and giveaways, as well as some of the freebies you could potentially win.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the holiday, which was originally created in 1970 by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson as a way to put environmental legislation on the table and eventually led to the creation of the the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Taking action against climate change is more important than ever in 2021, and some of your favorite retailers are making it so easy (and bank account-friendly) to shop green this year or score a sweet freebie. Whether you're in the market for a free bicycle or looking to win some round-trip flights with carbon offsets, here are some of the best Earth Day discounts and giveaways going on this year.

1. Athleta

From 8:00-8:45 p.m. ET, Bustle and Athleta are offering a virtual Earth Day (Em)Power Hour featuring panel speakers from four female-owned brands. In addition, 10 people from the guest list will be chosen to win some free swag, including a pair of free Athleta leggings.

2. Carl's Jr.

On April 22, you can score a Beyond Burger for just $5 at a participating Carl's Jr. by signing up for the chain's email list and getting a special code.

3. GNC

Until April 22, you can score 25% off select products at GNC.com including popular herbs, superfoods, and greens.

4. JetBlue

During Earth Month, JetBlue is giving away over 20 flights with carbon offsets. Until April 30, you can enter to win one of the $17,000 worth of prizes, including a roundtrip business-class trip for two and a $500 hotel credit. While you'll get one entry just by entering with your email address, you can gain addition entries by doing environmentally-friendly actions like signing up to volunteer at a Global Cleanup or reading through facts about sustainability. The flights are redeemable for one year from issue barring any specific validity dates. The CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated, and you can see the full recommendations here.

5. Panera

This year, Panera is giving away 30 limited-edition "Bread Bowl Bikes" (each worth about $1,100) to promote greener transportation. To enter, you have to fill out the entry form at the sweepstakes website by 11:59pm ET on April 22. After the giveaway is over, Panera will randomly pick 30 people to win the specialty bikes. You can also score a 50% discount on any Panera soup through April 22 when you order online using the code "COOLFOOD50."

6. SodaStream Discount

According to the SodaStream website, you can score 20% off Hydration Packs for Earth Day. The Fizzi Classic pack with a sparkling water maker and other accessories is discounted to $105 (originally $132).

7. Starbucks

Forget Earth Day, because Starbucks is celebrating Earth Month with a game where Rewards members have the chance to win more than 2.5 million prizes and weigh in on tree reforestation projects. Some prizes include free non-dairy beverages for a year and discounts on merch as well as an electric bike prize package from Rad Power Bikes. The game will be available in the Starbucks app through April 30.

8. ThredUp

Reduce your carbon footprint by avoiding fast fashion in favor of shopping sustainable consignment pieces at resellers like ThredUp. During the month of April, you can enter to win prizes including $100 ThredUp gift cards and $100 Imperfect Foods gift cards, and take advantage of special discounts.

9. TOMS

This year, the Los Angeles-based shoe company is offering a BOGO for 50% off deal on Earth Day, giving you the perfect excuse to stock your shoe closet for summer. Keep in mind the buy one, get one half off deal is only valid for full-priced styles.

Many of these deals and discounts go through the end of Earth month, aka April 30, so don't sleep on checking them out before then.