There's an Earth Day giveaway that could win you a sweet (and slightly unconventional) ride this season. Panera is offering fans the chance to win a limited-edition bike that comes with "bread bowl" baskets. If you're ready to spice up your usual commute with some new wheels, here's how to enter Panera's Bread Bowl Bike sweepstakes.

Panera's new sweepstakes is all about celebrating Earth Day on April 22. According to the brand, there's currently a bike shortage that may last until 2022, which could make it more difficult for people to opt for climate-friendlier transport like biking. To help tackle the problem, the brand is giving away free customized Bread Bowl Bikes that are decked out to show off your Panera love. Seriously, it even comes with an insulated bread bowl-shaped basket where you can keep your pick-up orders warm while you're heading home — and it'll certainly pair well with Panera's Iced and Toasty Bread Bowl Glove, if you were lucky enough to receive one during the brand's giveaway in January.

To snag one of the bikes, all you'll have to do is head to the sweepstakes website, breadbowlbike.com, by 11:59pm ET on April 22, and fill out the entry form with contact info like your name, address, email address, and phone number.

Panera will select 30 winners to each receive a Bread Bowl Bike (each bike is worth about $1,100) through a random drawing on or about April 23. If you're a winner, you'll receive an email from the brand, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox around the date.

To be eligible for the sweepstakes, you'll need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington D.C., excluding Florida. You must also be at least 18 years old to enter.

Even if you don't win a bike, you can still celebrate Earth Month at Panera by snagging a 50% discount on any Panera soup through April 22. The offer is eligible when you order online using the code "COOLFOOD50," as well as in-store and drive-thru. BTW, all of Panera's soups make it on the brand's new Cool Foods Menu, which features a selection of meals with a lower carbon footprint, according to the brand. So, you can keep it cool with your bike and your go-to order.

If you decide to head to Panera to order some food, make sure to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.