Starbucks is giving away plenty of freebies to customers playing the Earth Month Game in April. Just like Starbucks for Life, the monthlong game has an instant win portion, but there's also a unique puzzle game. `The best part is, you can even join in on the fun without making any purchases by racking up some free plays. If you're ready to try your luck at prizes like free sips for a year and an electric bike, here's how to get free plays in Starbucks' Earth Month Game.

During Starbucks' new month-long game, which lasts through Friday, April 30, fans will tackle both an instant win portion called "Choice and Chance" as well as a puzzle game called "Play and Plant." During the sweepstakes period, you'll want to play the Earth Month Game as much as possible to maximize your chances of winning.

To get started, you'll want to first make sure you're a Starbucks Rewards Member and head to the Starbucks app or the Starbucks Earth Month Game website. Your first play is free, which means you don't need to make any purchases in the beginning. All you'll need to do is visit the Starbucks' Earth Month game website — either from your Starbucks app or on your desktop — and sign into your Starbucks Rewards account to get your first free entry. (You'll get one, two, or four free first plays, which are randomly assigned.)

After your first free entry, you can can fill out this form to get additional free plays. Once you've filled it out, you'll get an email with a link that you can use to get one free game play. To earn bonus plays, you can complete weekly activities on Starbucks Earth Game home page. You'll be able to participate in polls, take pledges to commit to earth-friendly practices, and learn about eco-friendly initiatives Starbucks for a chance at more plays, boosters, and either an Instant Win game prize or sweepstakes entry. You see the full rules here.

Courtesy of Starbucks

For more plays, you can make qualifying purchases at U.S. Starbucks locations with a registered Starbucks Card, a linked payment method, or by scanning the Starbucks app before checking out. It's important to note that you can only play up to two times per day, whether you're spending or using up free plays. To maximize your shot at winning prizes, you can play every day throughout the month until the sweepstakes ends on Friday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Speaking of prizes, there are a whole slew of freebies you could score, with over 2.5 million prizes up for grabs. The grand prizes include free non-dairy sips for a whole year and an electric bike prize package from Rad Power Bikes. Even if you're not a grand prize winner, you could snag some sweet instant win prizes like Starbucks Reusable Cold Cups, up to 200 Bonus Stars, and a Cotopaxi fanny pack,

When playing Starbucks’ Earth Month game and grabbing any sips from the coffee company, remember to follow the CDC’s most updated safety guidelines on masking and social distancing.