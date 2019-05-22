TPM TV on YouTube

Trump said this while speaking to MSNBC's Chris Matthews in March 2016, according to Vox. Matthews asked him, "Do you believe in abortion or no as a principle?"

Trump responded, "The answer is there has to be some form of punishment." When Matthews asked if he meant "for the woman," Trump appeared to say yes and nod.

He hastily walked back on the comments hours later, though, after receiving widespread backlash. A spokesperson for Trump shared a statement, as tweeted by an NBC News reporter, saying abortion issues should rest with states. "Like Ronald Reagan, I am pro-life with exceptions, which I have outlined numerous times," the statement continued.

His campaign put out a more formal statement regarding abortion about an hour later that said punishment should be levied at abortion providers instead of women. It said in part, “If Congress were to pass legislation making abortion illegal and the federal courts upheld this legislation, or any state were permitted to ban abortion under state and federal law, the doctor or any other person performing this illegal act upon a woman would be held legally responsible, not the woman.”

But then, on April 1, 2016, Trump appeared to change his position on abortion again. Speaking to CBS News, he said, "The laws are set now on abortion and that's the way they're going to remain until they're changed."

Trump continued:

I would've preferred states' rights. I think it would've been better if it were up to the states. But right now, the laws are set. ... At this moment, the laws are set. And I think we have to leave it that way.

When asked whether he thought abortion is murder, Trump said, "I have my opinions on it, but I'd rather not comment on it." He finally offered up a response following some back-and-forth over the question, though, saying, "No, I don't disagree with [the proposition that abortion is murder]."