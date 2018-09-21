These DIY ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before' Costumes Are Perfect For A Big Group

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is one of 2018's buzziest pop culture moments. The Netflix rom-com became an overnight fan favorite among those who were fans of the YA novel of the same name and viewers who had previously been unaware of the sweet high school love story. The movie is adorable and moving, but it's also got some enviable fashion going on. DIY To All the Boys I've Loved Before costumes are a great group concept if you're planning on doing the Halloween thing with friends. I'm willing to bet costume shops aren't selling the film's looks in easy-to-purchase packages, so here are some tips on how to create the characters' trendsetting outfits.

The fun thing about To All the Boys I've Loved Before group costumes is you can go as any number of combos depending on who's planning on dressing up with you. There's Lara Jean and her sisters, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, Lara Jean, Peter, and Josh, or even Lara Jean and all her letter recipients. The possibilites seem endless! The clothes from the movie definitely stand out — even Peter notes that Laura Jean has great style at one point. Tip: To truly take the accessories portion of the evening to the next level, tote a pack of baby carrots (a Lara Jean favorite) and a letter (or five.)

Lara Jean Covey

Longline Toggle Coat, From $26.99, Amazon

A-Line Plaid Wool Blend Pleated Skirt, $22.90, Amazon

Lady Bowknot Baby Peter Pan Collar Shirt, $12.99, Amazon

Anello Leather Square Shaped Backpack, $68.93, Amazon

Lara Jean has impeccable high school style. She's a mix of girly frills and '90s throwbacks like plaid skirts and chokers, and she's not afraid of layers or colors that pop. Her covetable wardrobe is unique, but it's also easily replicated. There are so many Lara Jean looks you can recreate — from her striped turtleneck to that silk bomber jacket to that mustard beret. I think her pink toggle coat and backpack is a must if you're really trying to showcase her fashion essence.

Peter Kavinsky

Men Zipper Stripe Stand Collar Bomber, From $17.73, Amazon

Ah, what can I say about Peter Kavinsky that hasn't been said before? The delightful jock is waaaay more than just a lacrosse jersey, although he does keep his sartorial choices relatively simple. If you can capture his great hair and effortless charm, then you're golden.

Kitty and Margot

Netflix

Custom Name Necklace, $16.99, Amazon

Buffalo Plaid Sleeveless Hoodie, From $30.95, Amazon

Eclectic taste runs in the family. For Kitty, glasses, braids, and a gold nameplate necklace should do the trick. (Hopefully your name is Kitty too, or you really like cats?). Margot is harder to pin down since she doesn't get as much screen time, but she rocks a mean plaid vest and textured tights, so... there ya go.

Josh

Netflix

Men's Classical Denim Jacket, From $17.35, Amazon

Ripped Skinny Destroyed Slim fit Jeans, $24.99, Amazon

Described as a "Bon Iver wannabe," Josh is the emo boy next door. At one point he wears a full on denim ensemble (jeans and a jacket!), so let's go with that.

John Ambrose McClaren

Netflix

Mens School Uniform Blazer Jacket Slim Fit, $32.99, Amazon

Knock, knock! Surprise everyone by going as last minute addition John Ambrose McClaren. Flowers, a letter (duh), blue tie, and a crested blazer (you can buy individual patches or pins of your choosing) = end credits sequence perfection. Don't laugh — but you can re-use your Glee Darlton Warblers jacket if you have that lying around from Halloween 2011.