These Dark Chocolate Oreos Coming On Jan. 2 Have A Brand-New Filling You'll Love

Of all of the cookies out there, Oreos are still one of my favorites. The Oreo cookie has been in existence for more than 100 years. Yeah, I know. That basically makes Oreos the most dignified cookie ever in my book. Anyway, over the course of more than a century, Oreo keeps reinventing the chocolate sandwich cookies with innovative and fresh new flavors. Nabisco has done it again with these Dark Chocolate Oreos, featuring a brand new twist on the traditional Oreo filling.

Friday, Dec. 21, marks the first day of winter. I know, the cold (and snow) each debuted well before the Thanksgiving holiday, but Oreo is here to warm things up with an exciting new cookie flavor. For starters, Dark Chocolate Oreos feature the same classic chocolate cookies that regular Oreos are made with. Yum. The real kicker here is the filling. The creme isn't the typical white frosting filling that is found in regular Oreos. Rather, this sandwich cookie is stuffed with a rich and delicious dark chocolate creme that is made with real cocoa for an extra chocolatey bite, according to Oreo.

Now, don't run out to the store just yet. Dark Chocolate Oreos won't be available for purchase until Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, according to the cookie company. Luckily, there will probably be lots of different treats over the Christmas and New Year's holidays to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. I know the new year is a time for resolutions like healthy eating and spending time at the gym. I'm of the belief that a few cookies every now and then are key to a successful diet. Suffice to say, I'll be indulging in several Dark Chocolate Oreos come the start of 2019.

Perhaps you've tried Oreo's other recent flavor offerings like the limited edition Peppermint Bark Oreos. Not going to lie, peppermint bark is hands down my favorite holiday sweet. I love the combination of mint and chocolate. This is also probably why the Peppermint Mocha is my favorite holiday drink at Starbucks. Basically, I'm loving all of these new Oreo flavors from Nabsico. If only there was a way to combine Peppermint Bark Oreos and Dark Chocolate Oreos into one delicious cookie hybrid. (Dear Oreo, if you're reading this, consider this my suggestion for next year's holiday flavor.)

Once Jan. 2 rolls around, you will be able to find Dark Chocolate Oreos anywhere regular Oreos are sold. This includes stores like Target, Walmart, and your local grocery store. I was able to track down a package of Dark Chocolate Oreos on Walmart.com. The 15.25-ounce package retails for $2.98 at Walmart, but just keep in mind this price can differ from store-to-store.

It seems like Dark Chocolate Oreos will be around for the long haul, but, honestly, I would recommend grabbing a few boxes of these cookies. Dark Chocolate Oreos are perfect for dunking in milk, dipping in coffee, or eating as a snack while you Netflix and chill. After all, there is never a bad time to chow down on an Oreo.