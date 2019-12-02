The holiday season can be stressful for a lot of people. If you're like me, the perfect way to escape from reality is booking a flight, packing your bags, and heading to an exciting new destination. Luckily, days like Cyber Monday offer great deals on flights from a number of airlines.

Get ready: Cyber Monday 2019 kicks off on Monday, Dec. 2. Typically, shoppers can score great deals from internet retailers featuring products ranging from makeup to technology, but thankfully for your bucket list, a number of popular airlines have gotten in on the fun as well. To check out the flight deals offered on Cyber Monday, you should start by heading to the airline's Cyber Monday Flight Deals page, which are often used by popular airlines such as Delta, Southwest, and JetBlue. From there, you'll find a complete list of all the trips they offer as a part of their holiday deal package.

If you shopped last year's deals, you might remember one-way flights as low as $49. Luckily, the 2019 Cyber Monday flight sales already look just as good as last year's offerings, so get ready to start booking.

JetBlue's one-way fares start as low as $39.

JetBlue is one of the airlines offering one-way fares for as low as $39 with its Cyber Monday sale. You'll need to book your bargain flights by Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, whichever comes earlier, if you want to score deals on travel between Dec. 10 and Feb. 13, 2020.

Jonas Aguilar / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

According to the fine print, the budget airline is blacking out the dates of Dec. 21 through Jan. 7, 2020 and Jan. 17 through Jan. 20 for the sale. Still, there are plenty of sweet prices to be had, including $49 flights from Atlanta to Orlando; $39 flights from New York’s JFK airport to Worcester, Massachusetts; and $79 fares from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale.

Southwest's flights start at $49 for travel in 2020.

Meanwhile, Southwest is also running a Cyber Monday flight sale, which goes from Monday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The lowest prices I saw included $49 fares from Atlanta to Greenville, South Carolina, and Nashville and a $59 flight from Las Vegas to San Jose, but there are plenty of airfare steals to browse through all over the country.

For this promo, I'd keep in mind that you'll be looking at travel in 2020, as these fares are only valid on travel from Jan. 7 through May 20 with the following blackout dates: Dec. 21-23, Dec. 26-30, and Jan. 4-5, 2020.

Delta is offering $350 off vacation packages.

Through Wednesday, Dec. 4, flyers can take advantage of round-trip Cyber Monday fares starting as low as $97 for flights between Ford Lauderdale to Raleigh, $117 for flights between Albuquerque to Los Angeles, and $127 for flights between Boston to Orlando. There are also a number of great international flight steals, including a $392 round-trip flight between New York and Madrid and $382 flights between San Joe to Paris.

In addition to lower fares than usual, Delta is also rewarding travelers who book vacation packages for a limited time by offering them the chance to save up to $350 (or up to 35,000 bonus miles) with their purchase.

Expedia has $200 off $200 flights.

Expedia's Cyber Monday deals start at 9 a.m. PT, and the deepest discounts are featured in in-app coupons, like $200 off $200 flights and up to 95% off select hotels. The deals are expected to go quickly, but if you miss out, you can also get up to $100 off a $750 vacation package and up to 10% off hotel stays.

So, now that you've got your flights booked (and saved some extra cash doing so), how will you spend your vacation? Will it be relaxing poolside? Bar hopping downtown? Or even staying in and ordering room service? That part's up to you.