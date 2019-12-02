Cyber Monday sales are officially here, and you don't want to miss out on an opportunity to score a cheap winter getaway. Southwest Airlines' Cyber Monday sale includes $49 one-way flights to exciting destinations. So, get ready to start planning those 2020 vacations.

Southwest's Cyber Monday sale runs from Monday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so you have a little time to plan out your getaways. You can check out all the flights available using the low fare searcher on Southwest's Cyber Monday page, where you'll be able to choose from numerous departure cities. Once you've decided on your departure city, you'll see a list of destinations along with the lowest fares available.

There are plenty of dream bookings at your fingertips using the low fare searcher. You could score a $49 flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee; a $59 flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to San Jose, California; a $77 one-way nonstop from Atlanta, Georgia to Memphis, Tennessee; or a $85 flight from Dallas, Texas to Tulsa, Oklahoma — just to name a few. Whether you're seeking to travel in the United States or jet off to a tropical getaway like San Jose, Costa Rica, Southwest's Cyber Monday Sale has something for you this winter.

Shutterstock

If you're ready to start planning your vacay, you'll want to note some of the promotion's restrictions. You'll need to purchase your tickets 14 days in advance and book your flight from Dec. 6, 2019 through May 20, 2020 if you're traveling in the continental United States. If you're flying between the Hawaiian islands or to an international destination, you'll need to travel from Jan. 7 through May 20, 2020. There are also certain blackout dates to be aware of for continental U.S. travel. The low Cyber Monday fares don't apply to the following travel dates: Dec. 21-23, Dec. 26-30, and Jan. 4-5, 2020. Sale prices on continental U.S. travel are also not valid on Fridays and Sundays, so make sure to plan your holiday schedule accordingly.

Remember to double check your itinerary before you purchase, because flights are nonrefundable. If you do end up having a last minute cancellation, you'll be given credit toward future travel on a Southwest flight, as long as it's canceled 10 minutes prior to departure. Since Cyber Monday sales end on Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you won't want to waste any time snagging your winter getaway.