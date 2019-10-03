These Cinderella Carriage Rides Will Make You Feel Like A Disney Princess

Being a princess isn't all about castles and tiaras. It's a fairytale from the moment you wake up and toss your hair into a silky bow, to the moment you hit your pillow after a day of waving to parade crowds and wearing ball gowns. (At least, that's what it's like in some of my favorite Disney movies.) If you can say the same, then you need the scoop on these dreamy Cinderella carriage rides that'll make you feel like royalty.

Whether it's your wedding day and you're celebrating at Disney or touring Nashville, these carriages are made for your itinerary. They're lined with twinkly lights or sweet floral details, and make every street a little more magical. They won't turn into a pumpkin at midnight, which is ideal for when you want to make a grand return to your accommodations after sightseeing. Not to sound cheesy or cliché, but if you're a Disney lover, they're like the glass slipper on Cinderella's foot: a perfect fit.

From the moment you step onto one of these carriages you'll be in awe, and wondering if fairy godmothers really do exist. TBH, I'm not sure about that one, but these carriages are very real and meant for your next magical experience.

1. Cinderella's Coach At Walt Disney World The first of these carriages is Cinderella's Coach at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It's an option for brides who want their special day to be even more magical than it already is. Like the average pumpkin that turns into the iconic carriage and takes the princess to the prince's ball in the film, this carriage has all the regal details. It's guided by a driver and two footmen who are fully dressed in luxe attire. You'll take your seat, wave to your family members and friends who are taking pics in the crowd, and then get ready to say "I do" to the love of your life.

2. Dream Horse Carriage In Jackson, New Jersey Tania Lawson on YouTube If you're in or traveling to the New Jersey, metro New York, or Long Island area, then you're going to want to check out the Cinderella carriage rides from Dream Horse Carriage. They're perfect for having a romantic afternoon in the park with bae, or arriving to an event with grandeur and style. Not to mention, the pics will glow brighter than anything else on your Instagram feed. Soak up every minute of the magic coming your way.

3. Sugar Creek Carriages In Nashville, Tennessee Nashville is quite the hotspot for millennials who love to travel, bachelorette parties, and those who are looking to listen to amazing live music. And if you're headed there and also love Disney, then you should consider booking a carriage ride with Sugar Creek Carriages. According to their website, this company is the biggest of its kind in Nashville. They offer a Cinderella 30-minute narrated tour and a Cinderella princess tour. Both fit up to 6 people in the carriage.