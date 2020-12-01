These Christmas Face Masks On Etsy Are Perfect For You & Everyone On Your List

To say the holidays are looking different this year would be an understatement. Families are planning smaller celebrations, most holiday shopping is happening online, and a super useful present to get your friends and family is a fun face mask. Considering you only have a few shopping weeks left till the big day, you might want to browse the Christmas face masks on Etsy to see what handmade holiday fun is awaiting you.

Since it's required to wear a face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, why not rock a holiday-inspired one this season? You can always rely on Etsy to have just what you're looking for, especially when it comes to handmade items like face masks.

Get a mask that represents your favorite holiday movie, or one that comes with a matching headband. Then, pick up a few for every member of your family. Did you know face masks make the perfect stocking stuffers, too? You could even get matching face masks for your annual family photo, even if it's happening over Zoom this year. Face masks truly are the best present you could get your friends and family, because they're cute, useful, and show how much you care.

While shopping, note that Etsy states on their site that masks sold via Etsy sellers are not medical-grade.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Plaid Face Mask Is Set To Sparkle On Your Insta Feed Christmas Plaid face mask $5 | Etsy See on Etsy Think plaid this season with this mask that's sporting a trendy Christmas pattern. It'll sparkle in your selfies by the tree, and coordinate so well with your coziest cardigans. Everyone on your list will love it, too.

2. This Face Mask Comes With A Matching Headband Red Snowflake Set $14 | Etsy See on Etsy Since face masks have become more than just about safety, but a fashion accessory as well, get your stylish friend or family member a matching mask and headband set. The headband that comes with this face mask has a boho look, complete with a knot on top.

3. This Mask Comes With A Cute Chain, And It's Reversible Christmas Holiday Coffee Donuts Santa Fabric Reversible Face Mask w/Adjustable Elastic or Mask Chain $13 | Etsy See on Etsy Give the gift of options. This adorable face mask not only comes with a personalized beaded chain, but it's reversible, too. It's like you're giving two masks in one. While the dancing Santa side is seriously cute, you also doughnut want to miss what's on the other side. It features holiday coffee and doughnuts shaped like reindeer and snowmen.

4. This Face Mask Will Make Your Season Merry And Bright Christmas Face Mask - Color Changing Mask $15 | Etsy See on Etsy If you're looking for the best face mask to wear while walking around your neighborhood admiring the Christmas lights, this just might be it. This amazing face mask is made with LED lights that come in seven different colors. It even comes with its own charging cable and PM2.5 filter. With this mask on, you'll be totally #twinning with your Christmas tree.

5. This Mask Has A Matching One For Your Roomie Two Christmas Face Masks with Filter Pocket $24 $19 | Etsy See on Etsy Trade in your matching friendship bracelets for some matching holiday masks. When ordering, you get to choose between nine different adult Christmas patterns for each one of your masks. You can always choose two different patterns, but if you're getting one for you and your roomie, get masks that match for an Insta-worthy moment.

6. This Silver Snowflake Mask Totally Sparkles Christmas Face Mask $12 | Etsy See on Etsy This face mask is snow sparkly. It has a silver snowflake mesh outer lining that looks like something a princess would wear. In fact, this would make the perfect mask to wear with your Elsa from Frozen Disneybound. Try pairing your new mask with a glittery Frozen-inspired eye makeup lewk, too.

7. This 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Mask Is For The Jack To Your Sally Nightmare Before Christmas Face Mask $10 | Etsy See on Etsy Are you a Nightmare Before Christmas fan? If so, you probably have plans to watch the classic film at some point this month with the Jack to your Sally. Surprise them with this face mask that features your favorite characters from the movie. Write a cute note on your gift that says, "You and this mask were simply meant to be."