If you're looking for a tasty way to keep your Sunday scaries at bay, get ready to ring in what might be the sweetest food holiday of the year. That's right: It's officially National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, y'all, and there are plenty of promotions going on to help you score free treats and close out your weekend on a delicious note. Put on your stretchy pants, because you won't want to sleep on these Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2019 deals on Aug. 4.

When it comes to unofficial food holidays, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day definitely ranks up there for satisfying your sugar cravings. While this summer has gifted us plenty of tasty celebrations including National Avocado Day and National Chicken Wing Day, I've been counting down the days until I could satisfy my sweet tooth. In my opinion, there are few things as mouthwatering and consistently satisfying as an oven-warm chocolate chip cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and filled with gooey chocolate chips. And on Aug. 4, you can plan to score some sweet savings on your dessert of choice. TBH, I'd plan to hit all these deals if you can, because spending your Sunday inhaling free chocolate chip cookies sounds like the best way to treat yo' self.

DoubleTree Hilton Probably the easiest way to score free cookies is to head to a participating DoubleTree Hilton location and scoop up your freebie at the front desk. It sounds like the DoubleTrees in Denver, Stapleton, and Los Angeles are definitely getting in on the celebration, but I'd call ahead to make sure that your local branch is participating before heading over.

Insomnia Cookies Insomnia Cookies knows that the only thing better than chocolate chips are chocolate chunks (aka more chocolate), and you can score one of their customer-favorite Chocolate Chunk Cookies for free on Aug. 4 along with any purchase both in-store and online. There's no better excuse for you to bring your bestie along or plan to double up on the chocolatey goodness.

Christie Cookie Co. If you happen to live in Nashville, there's a chance that you could walk away with a hundred dollars' worth of chocolate chip cookies (or any other sweet confection you might be craving). The two Christie Cookie Co. locations in Music City, USA are gifting customers the chance to win a $100 gift card that can be used to purchase your choice of cookies or brownies.