There are a bunch of reasons to love chicken wings. For starters, they're super fun and bite-sized. That means that you can easily eat them with your hands and on-the-go. Second, they're usually served with a side of delicious sauce. What's could be more delightful to eat than crunchy chicken dipped into a flavorful dip? Most importantly, they come in a variety of different flavors. Whether it's classic buffalo or barbecue, there are wings to fit truly every event and season. Thankfully, there's even a holiday for chicken wings. It's called National Chicken Wing Day. You'll want to check out these awesome National Chicken Wing Day 2019 deals on July 29 at the following restaurants.

If you're a wings fan, mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate because you're gonna love it. Your favorite spots will be kicking off the celebration the proper way, with free chicken wings. From Hooters to Mountain Mike's Pizza, all sorts of nationwide chain restaurants are offering sizzling hot promotions on the day. With the promotions, you'll be able to get your hands on some free chicken wings, take advantage of bargain $5 chicken wing meals, and devour the mouthwatering appetizer in all-you-can-eat fashion.

Hooters Hooters is well known for their popular chicken wings. Their all-you-can-eat deal at select locations on July 29 will please those who can't get enough of wings, literally. The deal costs $15.99 and you'll be able to eat as many wings as possible, so come hungry.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen On July 29, you'll be able to get $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers at Popeyes. This whopping deal includes six boneless wings as well as a choice of one side, a biscuit, and a side of Parmesan Ranch to dip your wonderful wings in. It's a whole meal that's perfect for a quick lunch or dinner.

Wingstop You can get five free wings with every wing purchase at Wingstop on National Chicken Wing Day! The party happens on July 29, of course, with the promo code 5FREEWINGS at checkout when ordering online. The offer is also valid when dining in, and the best part is there's no special process! Just hop in to a participating Wingstop on the holiday and claim your mouthwatering wings at no cost.

TGI Fridays TGI Fridays has a great Endless Appetizers promotion happening right now, that offers all-you-can-eat-wings! It includes boneless and traditional wings. If your friends aren't fans of chicken wings, it's no big deal. They can also choose from all-you-can-eat mozzarella sticks, green bean fries, pot stickers, and more. The deal lasts through Aug. 4 and is a bargain deal at $12.99 for an appetizer on the endless refill menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings At Buffalo Wild Wings, you'll get a free snack-sized order of wings with a purchase of wings on National Chicken Wing Day. You'll need to purchase any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings to get the deal. But get there early — it's a deal that has limited supply and only works when dining in at the restaurant. Don't waste any time and head on over to your local Buffalo Wild Wings to claim the deal while you still can!

Mountain Mike's Pizza It really doesn't get better than eating wings with pizza. Mountain Mike's Pizza is offering the splendid meal to customers with a deal for six free wings with the purchase of any large speciality pizza on July 29. Get your free wings when you order online using the promo code 170496.

The Buffalo Spot Happy hour is the perfect time to kick back, relax, and enjoy some wings. The Buffalo Spot is offering five free traditional wings from 3-5 p.m. on July 29. You'll also get a free sauce of your choice to enjoy with the wings.