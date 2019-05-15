It's been a good week for national food holidays, and Wednesday, May 15's celebration is sure to satisfy all your sugar cravings. That's right: It's officially National Chocolate Chip Day (not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day), and these National Chocolate Chip Day 2019 deals mean you can take advantage of some extra sweet savings on May 15. Ringing in the holiday with free cookies has never been so easy, so here's to getting over the mid-week hump in the tastiest way possible.

Falling just a few hours after May 14's National Biscuit Day festivities, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is swapping out the savory in favor of some sweet confections. If I'm being honest, the only thing that's more mouthwatering than chocolate chip cookies are free chocolate chip cookies, and retailers like Potbelly and Nestlé Toll House Café are delivering with some crave-worthy savings. Whether you're craving an OG chocolate chip cookie, a spin on the classic like oatmeal chocolate chip, or — because patio season is right around the corner — an ice cream cookie sandwich to help you get your cookie and ice cream savings satisfied in each bite, there's a tasty offering that you'll want to take advantage of.

Potbelly If you're a Potbelly regular, you've probably sampled one of their signature oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. If you're looking for a tasty upgrade on your regular chocolate chip, you'll want to head to your closest Potbelly location on May 15 to enjoy a free cookie with any purchase, according to Potbelly.

Nestle Toll House Café Courtesy of Nestle Toll House Café On National Chocolate Chip Day, all 140 Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip locations around the country will be gifting lucky patrons one free Chocolate Chip Cookie all day long, meaning that you can plan to head over whenever your cravings hit. However, according to press materials, the free cookie bonanza will only be going on "while supplies last," so I wouldn't wait until the last minute to snag your free chocolate chip-studded treat.

Sonic While the Sonic Summer Nights promotion has been going on for a a while now and isn't specific to National Chocolate Chip Day, May 15 is the perfect time to head over to end your evening on a sweet note. From now through Monday, Sept. 2, Sonic customers can visit their closest Sonic location anytime after 8 p.m. to enjoy 50% off the chain's cookie sandwiches. That means you can grab one of these bad boys for just $1.49 come Wednesday and treat your tastebuds to the flavors of ice cream and your favorite cookie.

Stacked Pickle If you're in the mood for some sports along with your free cookie, look no further than a visit to one of the Stacked Pickle's many locations. The sports-themed franchise, which is owned byretired NFL player and Super Bowl champion Gary Brackett, will be serving up chocolate chip cookies on the house with the purchase of an entree.