In my opinion, few things can contend with the simple but undeniably mouthwatering combination of carbs and butter, which is why National Biscuit Day tends to place pretty high on my list of national food holidays. Luckily, the celebration is coming up on Tuesday, May 14, and you'll want to check out these National Buttermilk Biscuit Day 2019 deals from all your favorite restaurants if you're looking to ring in the tasty occasion on the cheap. Whether you're looking to update your biscuit fix with a limited-edition heart-shaped creation, or you're all about getting as many free biscuits as possible, you'll find a deal to satisfy your tastebuds on May 14.

A few places definitely come to mind when I think of the buttery pastries, and you'll be happy to hear that some of your favorite spots are rolling out some delicious deals in honor of the holiday. Fast food chain Popeyes is making their flaky offerings even more crave-worthy by debuting heart-shaped "Love That" biscuits for one day only. Honestly, I didn't think the retailer's biscuits could get any more mouthwatering, but this adorable makeover might just take the cake. Meanwhile, Red Lobster is making it easier for you to keep their customer-favorite Cheddar Bay Biscuits closer to your heart (and your mouth) with an insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how to get in on these deals and tasty promos that'll make it so easy to celebrate your love of biscuits.

Popeyes Courtesy of Popeyes As I mentioned above, Popeyes will be trading out its regular biscuits in favor of heart-shaped "Love That" biscuits for one day only on Tuesday, May 14. Customers can get on the buttery, flaky goodness by order any regular meal, combo, or platter at participating Popeyes locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New York, according to a press release. Just keep in mind that these limited-edition bad boys will only be available while supplies last, so I'd make sure to try to scoop one up before the lunch crowd gets in.

Red Lobster Courtesy of Red Lobster Red Lobster is doubling up the rewards on National Biscuit Day with two tasty promos. From May 14 through June 4, customers can enter to win the custom Cheddar Bay Biscuits fanny pack that you didn't know that you needed in your life. All you have to do is tweet @RedLobster with a few characters sharing your favorite thing about their beloved biscuits with the hashtag @CBBSweepstakes. While I'm all for a biscuit-inspired accessory, nothing really beats the real thing, and Red Lobster is also teaming up with Grubhub to gift customers free delivery between Tuesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 16. The best part? Each order comes with a six Cheddar Bay Biscuits on the house.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken If you're near a Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken location, you'll want to sign up to become a Rise Rewards member to get in on the chain's National Buttermilk Biscuit Day deal. Once you sign up in person at your closest store, you can enjoy a tasty biscuit sandwich for free anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 14.

Sunrise Memphis Memphis, Tennessee-based patrons can head to popular diner Sunrise Memphis on May 14 to take part in a special promo. While the restaurant's southern biscuits aren't on sale, you'll receive a free coffee or soft drink with the purchase of one or a biscuit sandwich.