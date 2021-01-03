Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz have definitely grown into one of Riverdale's power couples over the course of the show. But after spending seasons starting an all-female archery gang together and saving each other from an organ-harvesting cult, trouble could be on the horizon. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared some more post-time jump sneak peeks at the upcoming season, and these Riverdale Season 5 videos tease major Cheryl and Toni drama.

As many fans know, after spending a few episodes wrapping up the Season 4 storylines that were cut short after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted filming, Riverdale Season 5 will jump a whopping seven years into the future and catch up with the characters as adults. In December 2020, Aguirre-Sacasa posted sneak peek videos on Instagram suggesting that Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica will return to Riverdale High School as teachers.

To celebrate 2021, the Riverdale creator posted even more footage of the show's time jump, this time focusing on Choni. In the first clip, a pregnant Toni struts down the high school's hallways in a black HBIC T-shirt, followed by the Riverdale Vixen cheerleaders.

The second video centers on Cheryl, who is teaching choreography to another cheerleader and wearing a red HBIC shirt.

Now we know that the pair are likely working at the school, but why are they both supposedly coaching the Vixens? Are they competing against each other to be the head coach? Since when have the Vixens even had an adult coach, anyway?

Fans will have to tune into Season 5 to get answers, but expect some big changes for Cheryl and Toni. The first sneak preview confirmed that Toni will definitely be pregnant seven years into the future, which Vanessa Morgan already hinted at on social media. It makes sense given that Morgan is pregnant in real life, but there are several possible explanations for Toni's pregnancy: she and Cheryl could be having a baby, Toni could have moved on with another person, or she could be a surrogate for someone else entirely.

What's arguably more confusing is the fact that future Toni will reportedly be living with Kevin Keller and Fangs Fogarty, who are definitely still going strong as adults. Could she be the couple's surrogate, or does she need somewhere to live while she and Cheryl are having relationship problems? No matter what's going on, hopefully the lovebirds can work things out, and the Vixens can actually have some adult supervision for once.

Riverdale Season 5 will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.