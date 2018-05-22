Elite Daily
These Cherry-Print Dresses, Tops, & Accessories Are So Good, You'll Want To Pick Them All

By

If there's one thing that I've had my eye on this summer it's a cool, flirty cherry-print dress. Along with versatile black tops and blue denim, the color red has become a staple in my wardrobe this year and anytime I can infuse it into my daily look I do. Whether that means painting on a brick-hued lip to offset my all-black outfit or wearing my favorite floral dress by French brand Réalisation Par (you've definitely seen models wearing it all over Instagram and it's because it really is that good), the fiery hue has become my new go-to. And what better way to wear cherry red than in actual cherry form?

On one hand, the fruit motif is super adorable and sweet but on the other, it also has this rad, edgy association. (The Runaways' "Cherry Bomb," anyone?) Depending on how its incorporated into a piece of clothing or accessory, it can go either way. Personally, I prefer a more grungy '90s look so a dress featuring red cherries against a dark background is what I'm on the hunt for. No matter your taste, I rounded up 15 of the best fruity fashion pieces to shop this summer. For once, being in the pits will actually be a good thing.

Draw Straws

Hat Attack Mini Frayed Tote

92

If this isn't the cutest vacation bag I've ever seen then I don't know what is. Made of woven straw (straw bags are trending, FYI!), it features a top handle and cross body strap for ultimate convenience, while its fringy detailing adds a playful allure. Perfect for brunch, the beach, and more.

Scarfed Down

Emory Park Tie Back Strapless Top In Cherry Print

29

Everything I could want in a '90s-inspired summer top. Made to look a bandana that's been folded and tied around the back, this shirt boasts a bright cherry motif and neckline that won't result in crazy tan lines.

Scarlet Letters

CHERRY BABY TEE ORIGINAL

45

One of my favorite tees ever. It comes in multiple colors so you can pick which one fits your vibe best. A loose interpretation of "cherry print"? Yes. But so worth it.

Cherry of my Eye

The Teale - Wild Cherry

210

I've been lusting after this dress ever since it was released. It's not the cheapest of wardrobe additions so it's something I'll have to save up for. The wait will make it that much sweeter.

Beetlejuice

SOLID & STRIPED Elle Cherry Striped Bikini Top

88

Pair this bikini top with plain black briefs, striped Adidas track pants, or high-waisted shorts and you'll be left with an outfit for every summery occasion.

Skirt the Issue

Plus Size Denim Embroidered Cherry Mini Skirt

25

Nine out of 10 cherry-printed items are tops or dresses. This denim skirt, which features little fruity embellishments all over, is the cutest style rebel ever.

Sweet Feet

Jeffrey Campbell Goodbye Cherry Wedge Sandal

100

These with an all black outfit and cherry red lip? To die for.

Itty-Bitty

Free People Easy Peasy Cherry Printed Wide Leg Pants

55

The cherries are so tiny you can't even see them but I promise, they're there! Comfy AF? Indeed.

LB(C)D

ASOS DESIGN square neck mini sundress in cherry print

24

The cherry dress to wear everywhere. Featuring a classic A-line silhouette and bright, cheery motif, this dress could be dressed up or down for any event.

Gold Standard

J.Crew Cherry Wire Drop Earrings

24.50

For if cherries are your thing but cherry red isn't.

Roll Call

ASOS DESIGN cherry print shorts

40

Sometimes I like to feel young again...like, really, really, young. These would make me feel five or six in the coolest way ever.

Flutter By

BLISS AND MISCHIEF Cherry-embroidered cotton-voile shirt

97

The ruffled neckline and sleeves on this shirt were too good to exclude it! Paired with dark wash denim and white sneakers, this top would look effortless and fresh.

Double the Fun

Cherry Tee

22

Wink wink.

(G)Lobe Fruit

ASOS Resin Cherry Drop Earrings

9.50

Need these dangling cherry earrings stat! They're playful but in that edgy, cool girl way and would add a pop of kitsch to any look.

Sweet Dreams

Plus Size Satin Cherry Print PJ Set

25

Forget about visions of sugarplums dancing in my head. I want motifs of cherries dancing on my body while I sleep.