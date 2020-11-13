If you haven't ordered The Charli yet, you're behind. Gen Z caffeine fiends everywhere have been coming out in droves to Dunkin' locations to order the caramel cold brew drink, ready to be just like TikTok dance maven Charli D'Amelio. If you're like me, though, you've been chugging Charli's for months and you're ready to explore some other celebrity coffee orders to add to your wake-up rotation.

Numerous celebrities and influencers have collaborated over the years on brand partnerships with coffee chains in order to capture younger segments of the coffee market and bolster their own celebrity brand. These types of campaigns have become so popular, they've inspired countless memes on Stan Twitter over the years. It's usually a win-win for the celeb and the brand in question, though.

But what about all the celebs who don't get an official endorsement deal for their coffee-chugging antics? What do they order, if they don't just get to say their name, like D'Amelio does?

From Ariana Grande's Starbucks drink to Ben Affleck's strange Dunkin' order that might as well be all sugar and no coffee, there's no shortage of celebrity drink orders to sip. Just don't be surprised if there are more TikToker drink collabs added to this list after the immense success of The Charli. That being said — dear Dunkin', where's The Dixie?

Ariana Grande's Cloud Macchiato

The now-permanent Starbucks menu item is a light and fluffy fave of Grande fans around the world. While many chose to poke fun at the fact that the "Positions" singer's cup size — grande — shared her last name, the real talking point was the Starbucks-exclusive flavored foam. Just make sure you get the soy version so you don't disobey Ari's hashtags.

Oprah's Chai at Starbucks is a classic for any fan of Teavana products or Starbucks, but it's unfortunately not available on the site's official menu. For this, try out a DIY or even just a regular chai with cinnamon flavoring.

Ben Affleck's Whatever This Abomination Is

Affleck is infamous for his love of "Dunkies," but Boston's golden boy has one hell of a drink order, according to paparazzi photos. It's basically a ton of syrup, sugar, and milk. Very little coffee, it seems. Do you, Ben. Do you.

Emma Chamberlain's Own Brand

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain is famous for being a coffee fanatic, so much so, she invested in starting her own coffee brand fittingly called Chamberlain Coffee. The coffee, which comes in tiny tea-like bags for customers, is so delicious that she drinks it regularly on camera and makes recipe tutorials on her channel. It's done well over the past year, and you can bet she's personally taste-tested every single flavor at this point.

Kim Kardashian West's Starbucks Order

Well, Kim Kardashian West's coffee order is complicated to say the least. According to a February 2020 tweet from the mogul, she enjoys a chai latte or white chocolate mocha with whipped cream, but the key ingredient for her is the size. She finds the smaller sized cup dictates the goodness in her Starbucks drink's flavor. Cool story, Kim!

Kylie Jenner's Iced Latte With Oat Milk

Kylie Jenner has a variety of interesting food and beverage habits, but, by far, her most appealing-sounding fave is an oat milk latte from Alfred Coffee in Los Angeles. The vanilla latte looks rich and delicious, even if she does take it with a niche non-dairy mixer.