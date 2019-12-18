It looks like the plant-based trend will continue in 2020. The parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's recently announced brand new Beyond Meat menu options that will be coming to stores nationwide. Carl's Jr.'s and Hardee's new Beyond Meat all-day menus are coming very soon, so if those meatless burgers weren't enough, get ready to snag Beyond Meat items for breakfast, too.

Whether you're a full-fledged vegetarian, a flexitarian, or just want to cut back on your meat intake, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations are set to offer a variety of Beyond options, so you can still get your fave tastes — like the flavor of a charbroiled patty or freshly baked biscuits — while subbing meat for a plant-based protein. Though Beyond products now have an all-day menu, it just means you'll find a meatless option for each meal of the day. Breakfast options aren't served all day long, so you'll need to check specific locations to see when breakfast starts and ends.

The initial release of Carl's Jr.'s Beyond Famous Star burger in December 2018 was successful enough for the company to release a new Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger back in October, and now fans won't just have to wait until lunch or dinner to grab a plant-based option.

Carl's Jr.'s new offerings are available as of Wednesday, Dec. 18, and they include a Beyond Sausage Burrito and a Beyond Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit. The Beyond Sausage Burrito will start at $4.79, with the delicious taste of a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, scrambled egg, cheese, tomatoes, fresh salsa, and Hash Rounds, all wrapped in a tortilla. Carl's Jr.'s Beyond Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit will take that same meatless patty, top it with American cheese, and put it together with egg and a fresh-baked biscuit, starting at $3.99.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr./Hardee's

Those who have a local Hardee's instead will have to wait for the release of the new Beyond items until Monday, Dec. 30. The new Beyond items at Hardee's include a similar Beyond Sausage Burrito, but without the tomatoes and salsa and with fluffy folded eggs in place of scrambled, starting at $3.99. Other breakfast options include the Beyond Sausage Biscuit and the Beyond Sausage & Egg Biscuit, both with the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty and a fresh biscuit, but the latter option comes with folded egg. They sell for as low as $3 and $3.49, respectively. The last option to come to Hardee's is the Original Beyond Thickburger, starting at $5.99, with the Beyond Burger patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, dill pickles, red onion, and ketchup, mustard, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr./Hardee's

Customers in Raleigh, NC and St. Louis, MO may already have tested out the Beyond options at Hardee's, as Hardee's stores in those cities participated in a test run earlier this fall. Thankfully, the meat-free options are now coming to all participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations nationwide.