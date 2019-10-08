Plant-based protein is clearly trending right now. All the hottest fast food chains are getting in on the rage, and if you're on the hunt for alternative protein, there are more options than ever. Carl's Jr.'s newest cheeseburger is sure to top your top list of plant-based burgers being sold at fast food chains. So, what is the new offering? Well, Carl's Jr.'s Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger is a meatless take on a classic menu item, the Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

In an Oct. 8 press release, Carl's Jr. announced its Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger, which is a follow-up release to its OG plant-based offering, the Beyond Famous Star burger. The brand began selling the classic burger made with a plant-based Beyond Burger patty in December 2018

Now, the new Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger will be on menus at participating locations as of Oct. 9. For $6.29, you can try the new Beyond Burger offering that's topped with a mouthwatering mix of Carl's Jr.'s Original BBQ sauce, American cheese, and crispy onion rings between a sesame bun. It sounds like such a flavorful addition to Carl's Jr.'s lineup of burgers, and it's great for vegetarians who want to get in on the BBQ action, which is generally a very meat-heavy cuisine. However, you'll want to note that the burger is not vegan friendly, since it does have cheese on it.

Patty Trevino, SVP of Carl's Jr.'s Brand Marketing, shared in the press release how this new menu item came about. She explained:

After seeing the overwhelming demand for our Beyond Famous Star, in true Carl's Jr. fashion we knew it was time to give customers even more plant-based innovations to delight their taste buds. With one Western Bacon Cheeseburger sold every second, we saw this as the perfect flavor inspiration — and so the new Carl's Jr.'s Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger was born.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

The burger looks totally promising, since it draws from the tasty flavors of the already hugely popular Western Bacon Cheeseburger at Carl's Jr. The carnivorous menu item is a meat lover's dream: It features a solid hunk of all-beef patty with two strips of bacon, and is topped with melted American Cheese, two crispy onion rings, and tangy BBQ sauce.

It's not surprising that Carl's. Jr. is further innovating their plant-based menu, given the fact that they've sold 4.5 million Beyond Famous Star burgers ever since it was launched at the end of 2018, making it the chain's most successful burger launch in the past two years. For those looking for an alternative protein source, the Beyond Famous Star burger is packed with a whopping 20 grams of protein and also features a plant-based patty that looks, cooks, and taste like beef. Starting at $6.29 for a burger, you might want to take turns trying out this meat-free bite and its new accompanying menu item, the Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger, but hey, that's why you need to eat lunch and dinner, right?

So, the next time you have a fast food craving — but want to keep the meat out of it — you now know you have at least a couple options at Carl's Jr. Meatless Monday, here I come!