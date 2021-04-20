These BTS x McDonald's Meal Memes Will Crack ARMYs Up

McDonald's first celebrity collaboration of 2021 is with none other than BTS. The food giant revealed it will launch a specialty order curated by the group on May 26 in the United States. The BTS Meal will consist of a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a Coke, and two dipping sauces — Sweet Chili and Cajun — inspired by existing sauces in South Korean stores. Fans were so happy about the team up they created these BTS x McDonald's meal memes to express their excitement over the upcoming launch.

Fans were especially thrilled about the news because it added to their theory BTS will be making a comeback in May. Ever since the Billboard Music Awards announced its ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 23, fans guessed the group could perform a new song on the show. Their suspicions about a comeback next month only increased when the Korean outlet Newspim reported BTS will likely release new music in the second quarter of the year, aka anytime from April 1 to June 30. Then, on April 13, JoyNews 24 said several industry sources predicted BTS will be making their comeback in late May. The latest rumor had fans more convinced than ever the septet would release a new song or album in late May.

THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Fans clearly have a lot to look forward to these next few weeks. They're also waiting for an update about whether BTS' McDonald's meal will include photocards. The company didn't say the specialty order would include extra goodies besides the new sauces, but ARMYs think it would be a great idea if they added them to the meal so they could collect them all. Fans promised they would constantly pull up to the drive thru if that happens. Getting all seven photocards of the members is a must, after all.

From wanting photocards in their meals to playing BTS songs while in the drive through, here are 20 BTS and McDonald's meal memes that express how ARMYs are feeling about this collaboration.

Judging by these tweets, McDonald's is going to be packed with ARMYs on May 26!