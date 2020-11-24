These Black Friday Loungewear Deals Include Matching Sets For As Low As $17

I never owned a pair of sweatpants until April 2020 came around. Now, cozy clothing is pretty much all I buy, and I can't get enough of it, especially now that sweater weather is on the way. But there's no need to break the bank on the hunt for living your comfiest life. Instead, you can shop some massive Black Friday 2020 loungewear deals for the best prices and a whole new cozy wardrobe. Looking for a new sweat set to rock at the grocery store? Maybe a fresh pair of pajamas for more fashionable dreams? Seriously, the possibilities are endless.

My current plan is to get everyone on my gift list loungewear, since it's the one thing I know everyone's wearing. Plus, no one's mad at having more cozy items in their closets. And, as COVID-19 cases continue rising and the chance of a second lockdown (and thus, more time at home) seems more and more likely, it might be time for a loungewear refresh anyway. Even changing out of pajamas and into a cute sweatsuit can do wonders for making you feel like your day has actually started.

So, really, the reasons for shopping Black Friday loungewear deals are endless. Rather than fight it, lean in and check out the can't-miss bargains on some prime comfy pieces below.

Old Navy Back Friday 2020 Deals

Starting on Nov. 19, Old Navy is having a pre-Black Friday sale that involves 40% off nearly everything in-store and online. Running from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, you can also score 50% off site-wide, so you can get this Flannel Pajama Set ($20, Old Navy) for half price.

PrettyLittleThing Black Friday 2020 Deals

For Black Friday, PrettyLittleThing is offering up to 70% off. That means you can snag this Grey Sweater and Leggings Set ($17, PrettyLittleThing) for as low as $17.

ASOS Black Friday 2020 Deals

For 2020, ASOS is offering massive discounts of up to 70% off throughout the entire website as it's done in years past. Meaning: It's a great time to snag a set like the Loungeable Mix & Match Set ($47, ASOS).

Macy's Black Friday 2020 Deals

You can already start shopping some of Macy's Black Friday deals on the brand's website. I, personally, have my eye on the Calvin Klein Pintuck Joggers ($40, Macy's) that are 50% off and look oh-so-cozy.

Forever 21 Black Friday 2020 Deals

Forever 21 is offering up to 60% off select items for its pre-Black Friday sale, and you can expect everything in-store and online to be 30% off on Nov. 27. A stylish and cozy option to add to cart is this Cozy Crop Top and Biker Shorts set ($12, Forever 21) that feels like wearing a cloud.