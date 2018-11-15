Black Friday is almost here and that means it's time to stock up on those electronics that you've had your eye on all year long. The shopping holiday offers consumers deep discounts on the year's top electronic items like tablets, TVs, mobile devices, computers, and more. Ready to get shopping? You'll have to wait until Thanksgiving to access most of these deals, but you can certainly get a head start mapping out your shopping spree. These Black Friday 2018 electronic sales will have you lining up for a great deal.

First up, you should know that Black Friday takes place on Nov. 22 this year. Already, you've probably gotten promotional emails from your favorite retailers and seen stories galore online about the best deals. If you're feeling overwhelmed or like you have no idea what to buy, you have come to the right place. I've rounded up some of the top electronics deals for you to choose from.

Obviously, you've got to give Best Buy a look. Best Buy's Black Friday 2018 ad is chock full of huge savings on the season's top electronics. The shopping frenzy kicks off with doorbuster deals on 4K TVs including name brands like Samsung, LG, and Toshiba.

The electronics retailer is also offering big discounts on tablets and computers, including:

Best Buy is also offering $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9, or 9+ with qualified activation on Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. According to CNET, you can also save big on an Apple HomePod speaker with prices as low as $250 ($100 off). You can shop these deals starting on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. local time, according to Best Buy.

Walmart should also be on your holiday shopping map. The big-box retailer's Black Friday ad is loaded up with incredible savings on a wide array of electronics. Here's what you should be on the lookout for:

If you want to shop these amazing Black Friday electronics sales and more, you may want to eat your Thanksgiving dinner for lunch. Walmart will be opening up at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving (Nov 21). The crowds usually start gathering hours before a store opens its doors, so make sure you get there with plenty of time to snag all of your must-have electronic products.

Finally, I can't exclude Target from this list. The bullseye retailer is also offering super savings on electronics on Black Friday. There are a few noteworthy deals that you should keep an eye out for as you peruse the store, including:

These are just some of the massive discounts you can get on popular electronics items. One thing is for sure, these products won't break the bank this holiday season. Your wallet will thank you for that.