There's something about a string of just the right emojis that hits different. TikTokers have always been very into emojis (see: secret TikTok emoji codes), and there are plenty of videos dedicated curating the perfect combinations of the emoticons to express yourself. Of course, you can put together pretty much any emojis, but TikTokers have created some seriously tropical beach emoji combos on TikTok that'll show your friends and followers you want to hit the beach without saying, er, typing, a word. To get you started, here are some of the colorful curations that'll have you ready for sun and sand.

ICYMI, TikTokers have been buzzing about how to unlock the almost 50 "secret" emoticons that are exclusive to the app. Of course, people have also been having fun with putting together different emoji combos with classic emojis, so you can let your BFFs in on the plan without actually typing out sentences.

Though there are plenty of combos that are perfect for daily use, such as "Going to sleep" or "Time to leave," TikTokers are spicing things up for the season with beachy variations. You'll channel some tropical vibes with these super festive combos, such as a cocktail, a sun, and a fish when you want to sip some margs on the beach. There also plenty of sporty combos when you're ready for summer fun, such as a wave, surfer, and kite, which you could use when you're about to go kitesurfing.

You can check out different ideas for summer emoji combos in trending TikTok videos, such as this TikTok from @itsevemaximoffparker and this TikTok from @_classicteen_. To get you started, check out these emoji combos that'll have you ready for the beach.

🌊🏄🏝️ (let's hit the waves)

🐟☁️🧊 (get ready for a chilly dip)

🥥🐬🧉 (maté on the beach)

🌸🌴☁️ (cloudy beach day)

🩱🐬🏊 (swim with the dolphins)

🌴☀️🏖️ (tanning session)

🌊🏄🪁 (it's kitesurfing time)

🌴🥥🌸 (tropical vibes)

🍹🌤️🐠 (cocktail hour)

🍻 🌏 🏖 (summer travel)

☀🕶🌞 (it's heatin' up)

🩳👙🩱(bring your swimsuit)

🤿🐚🏊 (snorkel fun)

Now that you've got some major inspo, you can gather your BFFs for a quick swim or happy hour at the beach without using any words.