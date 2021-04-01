TikTok might be best known for its dance routines and challenges, but it's also the home of nearly 50 "secret" emoticons that are exclusive to the app and include graphics that look significantly different than the ones that iOS and Android users can find on their phones. Stumped where to find them? Here's how to use TikTok Emoji codes and add one of these 46 unique symbols to your comments.

While the TikTok-only emojis have technically been available for all users since August 2018, they got renewed interest in June 2020 when TikTok made it a little harder for people to find them. Now, you have to enter in a specific "code" to access TikTok-only emojis denoting different emotions like "joyful," "pride," and "disdain," and it's actually not that difficult. In addition to copy and pasting them from other users, you can create them yourself with a few steps.

First, you'll want to go to the comments section of any video and tap the option to "Add comment..." From there, you'll want to consult Emojipedia.org's full list of emoji codes and type in two brackets with no spaces with the code word in between. Once you add in the codes for emojis like [smile], [nap], and [wicked] and press the space key, you'll see the "code" transform into an adorable emoji that's unique to TikTok.

The full list of 46 emojis include some that look pretty similar to the ones you might find on your phone, i.e. [facewithrollingeyes], [thinking] and [cry], but TikTokers are also discovering quite a few completely unique ones like [evil], [awkward], and [lovely]. Many of the options give people so many more ways to express their emotions, and users are here for it — as of April 1, the tag #TikTokEmojis has 13.8 million views.

Unfortunately, as of March 27, TikTok had no updates to share regarding any immediate plans to make the TikTok emojis more accessible by housing them in a bar above the comments section or in a special keyboard. For the foreseeable future, it looks like TikTokers are stuck typing in the unique emoji codes themselves.