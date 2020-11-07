In the beginning of 2020, the music industry and the artists who work in it took a major hit when all live events — including concerts and music festivals — were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the weeks and months went on with no vaccine and numbers in cases continued to spike, it seemed like there was no end in sight to the quarantine. With that, many musicians hunkered down in their homes and got to work on new music, putting their heart and souls into albums, singles, and collabs. Thankfully, because of that, these artists are dropping albums in 2021, so get ready.

The coronavirus pandemic inspired some artists to sing about the uncertainty the times have brought, and others to dig deep into their love life and pour their heart into new music. Many musicians who were set to drop records in early 2020 opted to save their album releases until things calmed down, leaving fans anxiously waiting. Billie Eilish, for one, decided against putting out a full album in 2020.

“I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19," Finneas told The Herald Sun of he and his sister's upcoming album. "It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to."

Now that 2021 is quickly approaching, here are the albums set to be released next year.

Drake's Certified Lover Boy (January)

After months of teasing his new music, Drake announced on Oct. 24 that he'll drop his record in January 2021.

Weezer's Van Weezer (May)

The rock band announced the May 2021 release date of their album in an Instagram post on Aug. 13. "Quick update on Van Weezer, it is now coming in May 2021 right before the @HellaMegaTour," the post read. "If you pre-ordered a bundle from our webstore, the merch will begin shipping early next week..More music coming for you Humans real soon, Ok?"

Cardi B (TBA)

While Cardi hasn't confirmed that she's got an album in the works just yet, fans are speculating she's got something up her sleeve since she released her Billboard No. 1 hit "WAP" in late 2019.

Kelly Clarkson (TBA)

While Clarkson hasn't given an exact release date or title for her album, she did confirm during a Today Show interview in September that the record will come in 2021 and be her "most personal" one yet.

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” Clarson said. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now, and it's been very therapeutic for me.”

Kanye West's Donda (TBA)

West initially planned to release the album named after his mom in 2019, but later backtracked on his plans due to a conflict with his record label. On Sept. 15, West tweeted: "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... on God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me." With that said, West is known to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants with no warning, so it's probably safe to say fans will be hearing a full album from him in the near future.

One Republic's Human (TBA)

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder dished on the band's upcoming album — their first since 2016 — during an interview with Forbes in October and revealed how COVID-19 impacted their decision of when to release it.

“We were going to drop an album in May. And then this nasty little virus hit," he said. "We have an album wrapped. We have a new single though that we just wrote that I’m obsessed with,” he said. "90% of the hits that we’ve ever had have been about our humanity and about struggling - going through life as a human and processing it. And I’ve always taken that as my own thing.”