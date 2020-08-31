Drake fans can (almost) rejoice. After nearly nine months of talk about a new record, the details of Drake's upcoming sixth studio album are finally coming together. Here are all the Drake's Certified Lover Boy album details you need to know about, so you can fully prepare to be wowed.

Ever since Drake dropped a subtle hint about his album during a December 2019 concert, at which he told fellow rapper DaBabby "we can turn up in 2020," fans have been patiently waiting for him to drop the project.

In April, Drake upped the hype when he announced his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project and shared: "Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6."

Drake kept fans entertained during the spring and summer with the Dark Lane Demo Tape's bop "Toosie Slide," which instantly became a hit on the radio and on TikTok. But now that summer is drawing to an end and Drake's Certified Lover Boy hasn't been fully released yet, fans are getting impatient. At least for now, there's enough details to dig into as you wait for the record to drop.

When Does Drake's Certified Lover Boy Come Out?

All signs point to Drake's album dropping before Labor Day on Sept. 7, which marks the unofficial end of summer. While no specific date has been disclosed just yet, Drake has teased "summer 2020" multiple times.

Certified Lover Boy's Track List

A full tracklist has yet to be confirmed, but Drake revealed during a Toronto Raptors game in February 2020 that it will be shorter than his previous album, Scorpion, which had 25 songs.

“This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise,” he said. "Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it's tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yea, I'm having a lot of fun right now making music."

Certified Lover Boy Lead Single & Music Video

On Aug. 14, Drake released "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk as the lead single off the album. The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week after its release.