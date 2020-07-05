Names are a funny thing. For the majority of us, someone else chooses the name that we will stick to for the rest of our lives. Many artists, however, take a stage name, or mix things up with their moniker, to stand apart from the crowd. Sometimes those names change with the season, or there's a personal reason for making a permanent change, even when an artist is at the height of their career. These 20 artists who changed their names in the middle of their career prove there's never a bad time to be true to yourself.

In 2020, some artists began changing their names following the nationwide outcry to end systemic racism and unchecked police brutality against Black people following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by cops. Lady Antebellum and The Dixie Chicks were among the music groups to participate in changing their names (both of which are associated with the deep south and slavery).

But artists have been changing their names for decades for for reasons both big and small. Some went from their birth name to something more fun, and others changed theirs for the mere fact what was on their birth certificate was just a little *too close* to another celeb's name.

Scroll down to take a look at all the different celebs who changed their names and why. Some, you may have heard of, but others will surely surprise you.

1. BTS Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images When BTS got their start in 2013, their name was an acronym that stood for Bangtan Sonyeondan, a Korean phrase that means "Bulletproof Boy Scouts" in English. As the years went by and BTS' star rose on an international scale, the boys decided they needed an English name that better captured their vibe (and matched their acronym in English). That's why, in July 2017, they announced BTS now stood for Beyond the Scene in English. Don't get it twisted, though: BTS still stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan in Korean.

2. Suga JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Speaking of BTS, one of its members, Suga, took on a new stage name for his solo endeavors. In 2016, Suga dropped his first mixtape, Agust D, under the alias, well... Agust D. He came up with the name by attaching the first letters of his hometown, Daegu Town (DT), to Suga, and then flipping the whole thing backwards (DT Suga = Agust D). While Suga still goes by his original stage name outside his solo endeavors, when he dropped his second solo mixtape in 2020, D-2, he told Billboard his solo persona is, in fact, a bit different than Suga (and they're both different from Min Yoongi). "You could say there is and there isn’t [a difference]," he explained about his three names. "'Me' and 'Me' and 'Me.' They are different and the same."

3. RM The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Last BTS name change, I swear. In November 2017, the ban'd leader announced he was formally dropping his original stage name Rap Monster to go solely by RM. "I’ve become keenly aware of the fact that it’s become different from [what I want] to put at the front of the music I’ve made for the past five years, and the music I want to share in the future,” wrote RM in a fancafe post announcing the change. RM had already been using the new moniker on and off prior to his official announcement, so it didn't come as too much of a surprise to his fans. But, as far as Jungkook is concerned, RM will always be RapMon Hyung to him.

4. Drake John Atashian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Drake gained popularity as an actor starring on the Canadian television series Degrassi from 2001 to 2008, at which time, he went by his birth name Aubrey Graham. As his time on Degrassi was winding, Drake was running full force ahead getting his rap career off the ground. While he had released three mixtapes between 2006 and 2009, he burst onto the scene with his debut album, Thank Me Later, in June 2010, now going by his middle name, Drake.

5. Bruno Mars Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Grammy-winning musician was born Peter Hernandez, and went by that name for much of his early career as he tried to make a name for himself on the music scene. In an interview with GQ magazine, Mars revealed that, sadly, his last name caused record labels to box him into music genres he wasn't passionate about. "'Your last name’s Hernandez, maybe you should do this Latin music, this Spanish music…. Enrique’s so hot right now,'” Mars recounted about the responses he'd get from label execs. He avoided the issue altogether by adopting the name Bruno Mars, a name from another planet.

6. Katy Perry Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images Perry was born Katheryn Hudson, and opted to change her name since it was far too similar to the already-famous actress Kate Hudson. Perry took her mother's maiden name to differentiate herself.

7. Lady A Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Following the May 25 killing of Floyd by the Minneapolis police, the country music trio announced in a June 11 Instagram post that they were dropping "Antebellum" from their name to address calls for more white people and influencers to address their privilege and embrace being anti-racist. They felt the change was necessary because of the word "antebellum"'s association with slavery.

8. The Chicks Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images Like Lady A, in an effort to do their part "to meet this moment" in history fallowing the killing of Floyd and Taylor, The Dixie Chicks announced their decision to change their name on June 25, dropping "Dixie" from the name after 31 years. The word "Dixie" has become a popular name to refer to the southern states of the U.S.

9. Lady Gaga Will/GC Images/Getty Images Gaga got her start in New York City's underground music scene where she was known by her birth name, Stefani Germanotta. She was later nicknamed "Gaga" by her ex Rob Fusari, a nod to Queen's song "Radio Ga Ga"

10. Nicki Minaj Will/GC Images/Getty Images Minaj was born Onika Tanya Maraj, but early in her career she made a small change to her last name, taking it from Maraj to Minaj, a nod to the French word ménage.

11. Eminem Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eminem originally started rapping as M&M, a play on his birth name Marshall Mathers. He later began going by Eminem, though early on in his career he often answered to his alter ego, Slim Shady.

12. Jamie Foxx Eugene Gologursky/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor, singer, comedian (he really does it all) was born Eric Marlon Bishop, and he went by that name before changing it in the '90s. Foxx, finding it hard to secure a place in open mic nights in the male-dominated comedy landscape, changed his name to the more "androgynous" name Jamie, hoping it would increase his chances of being called to the stage first. His last name, Foxx, was inspired by comedian and actor Redd Foxx. Foxx obviously went on to become an Oscar and Grammy-winning artist, but the jury's out on whether his name change contributed to that success.

13. Snoop Dogg John Atashian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Snoop Dogg has gone by many names throughout his nearly 30-year career. While he rose to fame using his OG name, he takes on other monikers at will, like Snoop Doggy Dog, Uncle Snoop, Coach Snoop, or any other variation he's feeling. After converting to Rastafarianism in 2012, he changed his name to "Snoop Lion." Since he's gone through so many name changes, most people just refer to him as Snoop in 2020.

14. The Rock VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images During his WWE fame throughout the '90s, Dwayne Johnson was known simply by his stage name, "The Rock." As his career expanded into movies, he was pressured to drop his nickname. "I was told at that time, 'Listen, you can't talk about wrestling. You can't go by 'The Rock'. You can't be as big,'" Johnson told Jamie Foxx in his Off Script series of interviews. But Johnson quickly realized he "was tired of trying to be something I wasn't". "[My relationship with fans is] the most important relationship I have," the he said. "So finally I reached a point where I said, 'Alright, two things have to happen: I'm gonna surround myself with a different group of people, different management, and then I'm gonna make sure that I just gotta be me. If you wanna call me 'Rock', you call me 'Rock'," he added. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson it is!

15. Lil Bow Wow John Atashian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lil Bow Wow rose to fame at the young age of 12. Two years after he released his first album, Beware of Dog, in 2000, he dropped "Lil" from his name to show he was growing up and set himself apart from other rappers. "I changed my name because I'm getting older now and it's too many Lil's," he told MTV. "All these Lil' rappers, I'm just kind of getting real irritated by it. I said, 'You know what? Drop the Lil'. Forget it. I'm Bow Wow.' Besides, I'm growing up, I'm not little anymore. [I just decided] two weeks ago. I really got irritable. It's all these Lil' cats, forget it. I'm Bow Wow now. Everything is just 'Bow Wow,' no 'Lil' Bow Wow.' "

16. Diddy Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Sean Combs has a long history of changing his name. Early on in his career, he used his childhood nickname "Puffy," but by the early '90s, he'd end up going by Puff Daddy. In 2001, Combs wanted a fresh start and declared that he'd now go by P.Diddy. Theen, in August 2005, he dropped the "p" telling Today Show: "I felt the 'P' was coming between me and my fans. We had to simplify it. It was, you know, doing concerts and half the crowd saying 'P. Diddy,' half the crowd chanting 'Diddy.' Now everybody can just chant 'Diddy.'" Three years later, Diddy told The Daily Star that he wanted to go by Sean John, just to go back to Puff Daddy in 2014. By November 2017, Diddy expressed his hope to go by "Brother Love." While his name is ever-changing, most fans just refer to Combs simply as Diddy.

17. Elizabeth Banks Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images Like Katy Perry, Elizabeth Banks changed her name from Elizabeth Maresal Mitchell in order to not be confused with actress Elizabeth Mitchell.

18. Miley Cyrus PETER STEFFEN/AFP/Getty Images Cyrus superfans may know that Miley was actually born Destiny Hope Cyrus. She was nicknamed "Smiley" as a kid by her parents, which she later shortened to Miley, and the rest is history.

19. Blink 182 JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When the band first got their start, they simply went by Blink. However, in order to avoid conflict with an Irish electric band already going by that name, the men later added 182 (that's how many times Al Pacino said "f*ck" in Scarface, FYI).