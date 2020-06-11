Lady Antebellum Changed Their Name To Address Its Association With Slavery

Big news from Lady Antebellum: they're no longer Lady Antebellum. From here on out, the country music trio will be making music under the name Lady A, and there's an important reason behind the switch. Lady Antebellum changed their band name to address its association with slavery, and they shared a meaningful statement for fans about why they made the decision.

In the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, there have been ongoing protests calling for justice and an end to unchecked police brutality against Black people, with many celebrities speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The members of Lady A are some of the many people who have began to engage in uncomfortable conversations about ongoing racism in the U.S. and white privilege, and it's what ultimately led to their decision to change their name. The band spoke out about their name update on June 11, sharing the news to their Instagram page, writing,

Dear Fans,⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.⁣⁣⁣

The band then revealed they would be using their fan-given nickname as their official band name effective immediately.

After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.⁣⁣⁣

You can see Lady A's post about their name change below.

From there, the band reflected on their 14-year history as a group.

When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us… Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery.

For Lady A, speaking out included saying they are "deeply sorry" for their past, as well as a promise to be better allies in the future. Fans are beyond supportive of their decision as they embark on their new chapter as Lady A.