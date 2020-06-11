In response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, people are doing all they can to bring attention to years of unchecked police brutality against Black people in the United States. They're protesting in the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, signing petitions, and donating to organizations online, while educating themselves on issues regarding racism, inequality, and white privilege. Celebrities are also using their platforms to raise awareness about the BLM movement. On June 10, H.E.R. debuted a song called "I Can't Breathe" that honors the lives lost to police brutality. H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe" lyrics will make you so emotional because they call for change.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many concerts and other live events have either been canceled or postponed until next year. In an effort to bring people together during quarantine, iHeartRadio launched their Living Room Concert Series so fans can still enjoy musical performances from their favorite artists, like Thomas Rhett, Sam Smith, and Katy Perry.

To kick off her set on June 10, H.E.R. performed her affecting new song "I Can't Breathe." Floyd shouted those words while pinned to the ground under Derek Chauvin's knee for over eight minutes, and it's become a rally cry used by protesters in their fight to end racial injustice.

"These lyrics were kind of easy to write because it came from a conversation of what’s happening right now, what’s been happening, and the change that we need to see," H.E.R. said. "I think music is powerful when it comes to change and when it comes to healing and that’s why I wrote this song, to make a mark in history. And I hope this song does that."

Watch H.E.R.'s debut performance of "I Can't Breathe" below.

You can also read the lyrics below.

VERSE 1

Started a war screaming peace at the same time

All the corruption and injustice the same crimes

Always a problem if we do it

Don't find we don't have the same rights

What is a gun to a man that surrenders

What's it gonna take for someone to defend her

If we all agree that we're equal as people

Then why can't we see what is evil

CHORUS

I can’t breathe

You’re taking my life from me

I can't breathe

Will anyone fight for me

VERSE 2

How do we go when we don't love each other

Where is the hope and the empathy

How do we judge off the color

The structure was made to make us the enemy

Praying for change because the pain makes you tender

All of the names you refuse to remember

Was somebody’s brother or friend

Son to a mother that’s crying, saying

CHORUS

I can’t breathe

You’re taking my life from me

I can't breathe

Will anyone fight for me

H.E.R's performance no doubt left a great impact on viewers around the globe.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.