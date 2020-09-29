Over the years, Ariana Grande has given fans some now-iconic looks to copy. From her signature high ponytail to her beloved bunny ear headband, Arianators have never had a problem mirroring the singer's true-to-herself style. Even with her spending much of the year in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Grande still slayed 2020 with a variety of looks. These Ariana Grande 2020 Halloween costumes are all you'll need to steal the show at any — virtual or socially-distant — party.

Grande has been hard at work in her at-home music studio. On May 8, Grande and Justin Bieber dropped their quarantine anthem "Stuck With U," which also included a music video they filmed from the comfort of their homes. Weeks later, Grande's smash hit "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga was released and the two (safely) teamed up to perform it at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 30.

Sure, the new music has been awesome, but so has Grande's at-home style over the past few months. She's teased pics of her naturally curly hair a few times in quarantine, and every time she's been spotted out and about, she's rocking the all-important face mask. These are just some of the reasons why these Grande Halloween costumes are different than years' past.

1. "Stuck With U" Grande

Most of Grande's part in the "Stuck With U" music video was filmed from her bed where she looked flawless, but also cozy AF. To achieve this costume, you don't need much. Start with a white lace cropped-cami top.

Pair the top with baggy jeans.

Throw your hair into a high pony, glam it up with a cat eye, and you're all set.

2. "Rain On Me" Grande

Grande's outfit for the MTV VMAs was killer. With her hair in high pigtails, she wore a statement black mask, which should be easy enough to find right now. In fact, you can grab a pack of two from Target for under $5.

For the ensemble, you'll need to rock an out-of-this-world purple dress or a mini skirt with a halter top. Try the one below.

Add the top.

And don't forget the black stockings. Bonus if you have a pair you own and don't mind ruining, because Grande's look includes a rip right up the middle of her leg.

Add a pair of glitter sneakers to tie it all together.

3. Quarantine Glam Grande

If you're toying with getting dolled up but also feel like being comfortable, this costume is the perfect combo.

If your hair isn't quite as long as Grande's and you're looking to vamp it up for Halloween, start with these easy, clip-in hair pieces to make the perfect pigtails.

Grab a glittery mask that you'll be wearing long after Halloween.

A black sports bra or tank top is up next for this look.

And a pair of high-waisted workout leggings finishes the costume.

4. Coffee Break Grande

Sometimes, it can be hard to keep things effortlessly glam while on a coffee run, but Grande has perfected the art based on this snap of her looking glam while grabbing some caffeine.

There's no doubt that Grande makes masks super fashionable. To start this look, grab any kind of white or light gray face mask.

If you're looking for more than a facial costume, grab a black zip up crop top to recreate hers.

Add light-washed jeans.

Finalize this look with a reusable iced coffee cup (filled with your drink of choice, of course)!