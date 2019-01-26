These Are The 'Parks & Rec' Galentine's Day Episodes You Need To Watch ASAP

It's almost time for one of the most loving and joyous holidays of the year — a holiday filled with sweet treats, presents, and telling the most important people to you why they matter. No, I'm not talking about Valentine's Day. I'm talking about the even more sacred holiday that falls the day before Cupid's big day. I'm talking about Galentine's Day, the celebration of female friendship that got its start on Parks & Recreation. If you're still confused, don't worry. Here are all the Parks & Rec Galentine's Day episodes you need to watch so you can properly celebrate.

As the show's main character (and the patron saint of Galentine's Day) Leslie Knope explains it:

Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.

Basically, Galentine's Day is a day for women to honor their female friendships before they get into all the romance stuff the next day on Valentine's day. On Parks & Rec, Leslie gathers all her women friends at a diner for what she considers to be the most sacred of meals: breakfast. There, they share all the things they love about each other, exchange gifts, and give audiences some of the best television moments ever. We get to see Leslie and her friends celebrate Galentine's Day three times throughout the series. This is your official guide to all those priceless Galentine's Day moments.

Season 2, Episode 16

This is the first every introduction to Galentine's Day, and for that reason alone, it deserves to be revered. This episode features Leslie explaining the wonder that is Galenitine's Day. She shares it with her friends, her coworkers, and even her mom, who tells "the most romantic story ever" that makes "The Notebook look like Saw V." And if you're in the mood for some more traditional Valentine's Day celebrations, this episode also includes a very Pawnee Valentine's Day dance.

Season 4, Episode 14

This Galentine's Day episode has Leslie already looking ahead to Valentine's Day. This year, her way of celebrating her very best lady friend Ann is to make sure that Ann has a date for Valentine's Day. Of course, some hilarious Parks & Rec-style hijinks ensues, including the ultimate awkward date between Ann and Tom. This is also the episode where Leslie announces that Galentine's Day really should be a national holiday, and I don't think a truer statement has ever been said before.

Season 6, Episode 17

This episode is a little sad, since it mostly focuses on Leslie trying to figure out how to celebrate Galentine's Day without her best friend Ann after she moves away. Leslie decides that she needs to find a replacement Ann, which proves to be a difficult task. How do you replace a noble land mermaid, after all? In the end, Leslie realizes that she can't. But, she does promise to make some new traditions with the lady friends she has in near her in Pawnee, a lesson which really embodies the true spirit of Galentine's Day.