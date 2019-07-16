You know those people who can keep a straight face despite the intense amount of emotion they may be feeling? Yeah, I'm not one of them. When I'm upset, it's so difficult for me to hide it, which has landed me in lots of trouble over the years. But it's not always such a bad thing. Whenever I'm overwhelmed with joy and excitement, the whole world can see it. My smile is made of sunlight and my skin is glowing just as brightly. As you can see, I'm quite a deep feeler, and it has everything to do with being influenced by some of the moodiest zodiac signs in astrology.

Being moody has lots of negative connotations, though it's not all negative. Everyone can be having the best time and then suddenly, that moody person in the group has to go and rain on everyone's parade with their sour state of mind. It's difficult to guess how a moody person is going to feel, no matter how hard you try to make them feel at ease. In other words, moody people are a handful. However, at least moody people are being honest about how they feel. While others might repress their emotions or shy away from feeling them altogether, moody people always call it like it is. They're sensitive to vibrations and they pick up on a shift in the energy instantly. It's not their fault they're so passionate and intuitive.

I probably don't have to tell you which zodiac signs are the most moody, but if someone's got placements in Aries, Gemini, Cancer, or Scorpio, you know they can be an emotional whirlwind.

Aries: They're Hot-Headed And Their Emotions Flare Up

When an emotion crosses an Aries, they feel it completely. It consumes them whole. One minute, they're totally chillin', and the next, they're a volcano of rage, tears, laughter, or what have you. Luckily, they get over these moody storms just as quickly and unexpectedly as they began. You could say an Aries feels everything at once, which can be terrifying, but at the same time, you know they're about to let things go just as fast as it all began. Just allow them to go through their moody motions.

Gemini: Their Moods Are Shaken, Not Stirred

You know all about how Geminis have two separate personalities, right? Well, it's true, and you never know which one you're going to get. One of those personalities is sweet, easygoing, and totally up for keeping things lighthearted. That other personality? They're over-the-top, majorly dramatic, and careless about the consequences of their major mood swings. You better prepare yourself, because if you're dating a Gemini, you're dating two people.

Cancer: They Have More Moods Than You Can Count

Cancers are known as "cry babies" for a reason. After all, they're ruled by the moon, and in astrology, the moon is where all your emotions come from. Since they're ruled by the moon, they're deeply affected by each phase of the lunar cycle, which basically means their mood changes drastically, almost every two days, if not less. They're in love, in pain, or angry beyond belief... simply put , a Cancer is as moody as the moon.

Scorpio: They're Full Of Major Highs And Major Lows

Being moody is like a Scorpio's preferred state of being. They're intense, dark, and brooding. They could be having the time of their life and they still manage to find something to be cranky about. It's not their fault. They're ruled by Pluto, which is the planet of darkness and obsession, and basically means that they can't easily let things go, including their bad moods. But, they're not always in a bad mood. When they're feeling ecstatic, they ride that wave all the way to the end.