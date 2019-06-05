These Are The 3 Best Zodiac Signs To Cuddle With, So Get Cozy

Whether you're super touchy-feely or you just love to be held, sometimes snuggling really hits the spot. If you're a big spoon, small spoon, or some sort of utility silverware that does it all — cuddling can be a great way to relax and feel close to the people around you. Maybe you're a super star snuggler or you could spoon someone in your sleep (honestly, this is a lot harder than it sounds). If so, you may be confident that you're one of the best zodiac signs to cuddle with. And if you're a Taurus, Cancer, or Libra — well, you may be right.

Of course, there's no one way to get your cuddle on. No matter your sign, if you like to hold someone tight, wiggle around loose, or you prefer to come together in some sort of move that's completely your own — snuggling can be whatever feels good to you and the people you're snuggling. When it comes to any kind of physical contact, all that matters is consent. And if you and your boo are on the same page — cuddle, snuggle, soon, or entangle the night away.

These are the three best signs to cuddle with.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20) Giphy Taurus likes to cuddle before, during, and after getting it on — and sometimes instead of. Not known for their emotional flexibility, Taurus likes to pick a spot and stay there. When it comes to snuggling, these earth signs really take the intimate cake. With a penchant for holding you tight, the bull will want to hold you the entire time you're sharing space. Ruled by Venus, Taurus is tactile and sensual. They love to set the scene with nice candles and soft sheets, and while they like to get intimate with the people they date, they are equally happy just spending the night tangled in each other's arms.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Giphy Dreamy Cancer loves to feel close to those around them. Soft and sensitive, these crabs are known to cuddle with their partners before doing anything else. Drawn to intimacy and connection, this water sign will want to to hold their partner for hours just to feel their bodies close together. Cancer is the homebody of the zodiac — they value comfort and coziness and love to feel close to the people they date. Making literal and emotional space for all they encounter, Cancer will use cuddling as means to open up with their boos and test the waters, before really opening up emotionally.