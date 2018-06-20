Summer is here, folks. It's time to kickback, relax, and enjoy something refreshing to beat the heat. For those who can't choose between a summer cocktail and a delicious scoop of ice cream, these alcoholic push push pops are the best of both worlds.

These frozen delights are courtesy of Las-Vegas based company Buzz Pop Cocktails. According to PopSugar, these boozy push pops are made with Italian sorbet and are infused with liquor ranging from vodka, rum, tequila, or whiskey depending on the flavor of your choice. Flavors include Pink Paradise, Southern Belle, Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion Fruit, Caribbean Breeze, Moscow Mule, Watermelon Patch, and Lemon Drop Martini. Um yes, I'll take all eight please. Somehow not quite sold yet? Get this. These fruity desserts are not only delicious, but are vegan, gluten and fat-free and under 100 calories. Personally, I'd buy these treats just for the delicious taste, but it turns out that each of these push pops contain up to 15 percent ABV, aka alcohol by volume. Seriously, could these get any better?

So basically, you can feel like a total 90's kid while also enjoying the benefits of adulthood. This summer truly just keeps getting better and better.

So where can you nab these heavenly treats? Of course, you've got to be 21 to order them, but they're available online through Buzz Pop Cocktail's website. According to the website, online customers will receive all eight flavors, and the company ships across the country. Plus, you can also find them at a number of a restaurants across the U.S including Las Vegas, NV and Miami, FL.

I can already picture the next-level aesthetic Instagrams that these treats will bring. Make sure to get your camera ready everyone.

It feels like everyday that I discover boozy, summer desserts that I can't wait to get my hands on. In March, popular ice cream brand Jeni's Ice Cream unveiled it's Frosé sorbet, which is available by the pint. Not only do I love sipping a chilled glass of rosé in the summer heat, but the idea of chowing down on a pint of Frosé sorbet sends chills down my spine, and it's not just because it's frozen. According to Delish.com, the sorbet is a combination of strawberries, blackberry jam, and lemon zest along with small tasting notes of pear, watermelon essence, lemon juice, and yes, real rosé. Plus, Jeni's Ice Cream's website says that the sorbet is best paired with "sparkling wine, a shot of tequila, or even more rosé."

For some, summer is about chilling by the beach or on the pool. Well, for me, my summer will be spent eating and drinking my way through every trendy dessert I can find. These boozy push pops and sorbet are just the beginning people, there's so many other treats to enjoy. On June 19, Starbucks introduced the latest drink to its menu, the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. The fruity drink combines sweet mango and tropical dragon fruit flavors together into one bright, magenta pink concoction. After all, it wouldn't be a Starbucks speciality if it's not picture perfect.

So many treats, so little time. It might be a difficult journey attempting to taste each one of these delicious delights, but summer is a time meant to take risks and go on exciting adventures. It might not be mountain hiking or parasailing, but I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't gearing up for this adventure as if I'm taking on the biggest challenge of my life.

Wish me luck everyone! If you need me, I'll be in the frozen food aisle.