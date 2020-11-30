Staying at home for the holidays just got a little more fun. While your typical holiday fanfare may include your entire family coming over for dinner and catching up with friends who are back in town, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed many life events and holidays this year. Thankfully, these Airbnb holiday 2020 online experiences will make sure you have the most wonderful time this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging people to celebrate the holidays with those they've been quarantining with. That might mean this will be your first Christmas away from home, but thanks to virtual events, you can still make it spectacular. In between your virtual movie nights and family Zoom calls, you can book some Airbnb holiday experiences, because 'tis the season.

From holiday dinner party lessons to a spiced wine tasting, you're sure to find an experience you'll truly enjoy. If you're unsure of what to gift your loved ones this year, an Airbnb experience might actually be the perfect idea. Even though it's virtual, you can make memories to cherish forever. The best part is, since you'll be cozy at home, you don't even have to change out of your holiday PJs.

1. Get Holiday Dinner Party Lessons From A Chef Airbnb You may not be able to safely throw the holiday party of your dreams right now, but that won't stop you from learning how to do it for the future. With the guidance of a Los Angeles-based chef, you'll receive lessons on how to throw an Insta-worthy holiday dinner party with this experience. Get pro tips on how to make a delicious meal, as well as ideas on how to set up the dreamiest kitchen. The "How to Throw a Holiday Dinner Party" starts at $50 per person. If you're looking into booking a private group with your fam or friends, the cost is $75 per guest and includes up to 10 participants.

2. Get Pasta Lessons From Italian Grandmas Grandma knows best, so you can expect the cream of the crop from this "Pasta with the Grandmas" lesson. The holidays are all about spending time with family, and that's what's at the heart of this Airbnb experience. Participants can choose between different pasta lessons, like ravioli with ricotta and spinach or gnocchi with pesto, all for $37 per person. While learning how to make authentic Italian pasta from an adorable grandma and her granddaughter, you'll also get suggestions on wine pairings and Italian music to listen to.

3. Sip And Savor With An Italian Spiced Wine Lesson Get the full Italian experience with this spiced wine tasting, if you're 21 or up. This is great to feed your wanderlust and wine-loving friend who loves to enjoy a glass of spiced wine this time of year. Instead of a passport, they'll just need a good WiFi connection. This class is taught by two Italian archeologists who will help you make four different spiced wines to enjoy at home for only $18 per person.

4. Bake Holiday Vegan Desserts Everyone Will Love Baking is a holiday tradition any foodie can get behind. Now, you can learn how to make delicious vegan treats everyone can enjoy with this holiday baking experience. For December, you'll learn how to make an assortment of holiday cookies — almond crescents and fingerprints with jam — for only $31 per person.

5. Make Holiday Cocktails At Home Airbnb Say "cheers" to the holidays with a holiday cocktail course. Taught by Equal Parts Cocktail Company founder, Simeon, this class will go over everything you need to make some festive drinks to enjoy at home for $27 per person. For December, the chosen cocktails are a peppermint candy cane mojito and a gingerbread old fashioned. Yes, please.

6. Attend A Holiday Concert From Iceland No need to travel to Iceland for this experience. Enjoy a holiday concert at home performed by Icelandic musician and songwriter, Hanna Mia. For the holidays, Hanna Mia will not only perform some of her indie-folk songs, but she'll also go over some fun Icelandic traditions. These holiday concerts from Iceland start at just $25 per person.

7. Learn About Holiday Traditions In Kenya Holidays are celebrated differently around the world. Give your wanderlust family members the opportunity to learn more about holiday traditions in Kenya with this Airbnb experience. Taught by a local tourism enthusiast, this experience will cover Kenya's cultural and holiday traditions for only $13 per person. You'll walk away feeling like you virtually traveled to Kenya, and might even pick up a few Swahili words.