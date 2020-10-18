These 9 Spooky Lewd Ideas Are All Treats, No Tricks

It’s officially Spooky Season, the most wonderful time of the year. What's not to love? The veil between the living and the dead grows thin, witches become more powerful, and pumpkin-spice-flavored everything is at your fingertips. If this spooky energy has trickled into every part of your life, get festive and try out some spooky lewd ideas to send your partner. Halloween is about embracing the unknown and trying on exciting, sometimes terrifying versions of yourself. Don't be afraid to lean into it.

Whether you take sexy photos for yourself or for others, lewds are a wonderful vessel for experimenting with your sexuality. Taking hot, occult-themed pics is an ideal, seasonal toast to self-love, too. Once you take your photos, you can share them with your crush or partner — with their enthusiastic consent, of course.

And if you go the sexy-but-still-pretty-SFW route, you can even post your thirst-inducing portraits on Instagram to give your followers a fright. No matter what dastardly decision you make, you'll always have these hauntingly hot Halloween mementos. Here are some absolutely bewitching lewd ideas to get your devilment started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. The Horror Hottie Next Door It Novel Tee $34 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Show off a Halloween-y shirt with nothing but your favorite panties or booty shorts underneath. Crop your shirt with a cute scrunchie to offset the cannibal clown or serial killer vibes.

2. Classic, Catty Sex Appeal Plus Size Sexy Cougar Costume $60.99 | Yandy See on Yandy Cats are quintessentially witchy AF, so whether you go full-onesie or just rock some cat ears, dark feline energy will give your photoshoot a spooky vibe.

3. The Ultimate "Bone"-er Adult Skeleton Long Gloves $13.89 | Target See on Target Listen, it's right there in the name. If not a crop top with a ribcage print, or an X-ray jumpsuit, liven up your thirst trap with skeletal accessories.

4. A Twi-Hard Fantasy Fake Blood $1.99 | Party City See on Party City Add some fake blood to the corner of your mouth or the stretch of your neck, and whoever looks at your lewd will be a sucker for you.

5. A Revered Seasonal Monarch 9" Light Up Orange Happy Face Halloween Jack-O'-Lantern $8 | Target See on Target Speaking of bones, why not pay homage to the baddest skeleton b*tch of all time, Jack Skellington? Pose as the Pumpkin King, but sexy, with your favorite see-through top and a gourd over your face.

7. A Zombie Thottie Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick - F'n Black $18 $12.50 | Fenty Beauty See on Fenty Beauty Give R from Warm Bodies a run for his money by swiping on some black lipstick and smearing smoky eyeshadow in the hollows of your eyes. What you do below the neck is your business.

8. A Crypt-Keeper Babe Glow-In-The-Dark Stretch Spiderweb $4 | Target See on Target Censor your wicked bits with decorative spiderwebs and snap away. Go all out with some glow-in-the-dark material or a web with little plastic spiders stuck in it.