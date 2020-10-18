These 9 Spooky Lewd Ideas Are All Treats, No Tricks

It’s officially Spooky Season, the most wonderful time of the year. What's not to love? The veil between the living and the dead grows thin, witches become more powerful, and pumpkin-spice-flavored everything is at your fingertips. If this spooky energy has trickled into every part of your life, get festive and try out some spooky lewd ideas to send your partner. Halloween is about embracing the unknown and trying on exciting, sometimes terrifying versions of yourself. Don't be afraid to lean into it.
Whether you take sexy photos for yourself or for others, lewds are a wonderful vessel for experimenting with your sexuality. Taking hot, occult-themed pics is an ideal, seasonal toast to self-love, too. Once you take your photos, you can share them with your crush or partner — with their enthusiastic consent, of course.
And if you go the sexy-but-still-pretty-SFW route, you can even post your thirst-inducing portraits on Instagram to give your followers a fright. No matter what dastardly decision you make, you'll always have these hauntingly hot Halloween mementos. Here are some absolutely bewitching lewd ideas to get your devilment started.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. The Horror Hottie Next Door
Show off a Halloween-y shirt with nothing but your favorite panties or booty shorts underneath. Crop your shirt with a cute scrunchie to offset the cannibal clown or serial killer vibes.
2. Classic, Catty Sex Appeal
Cats are quintessentially witchy AF, so whether you go full-onesie or just rock some cat ears, dark feline energy will give your photoshoot a spooky vibe.
3. The Ultimate "Bone"-er
Listen, it's right there in the name. If not a crop top with a ribcage print, or an X-ray jumpsuit, liven up your thirst trap with skeletal accessories.
4. A Twi-Hard Fantasy
Add some fake blood to the corner of your mouth or the stretch of your neck, and whoever looks at your lewd will be a sucker for you.
5. A Revered Seasonal Monarch
Speaking of bones, why not pay homage to the baddest skeleton b*tch of all time, Jack Skellington? Pose as the Pumpkin King, but sexy, with your favorite see-through top and a gourd over your face.
6. Puck-ing Scary
When Nicki Minaj said, "Friday the 13th, guess who's playing Jason?", she was, as always, ahead of her time. Any hot get-up will work here — just add a hockey mask.
7. A Zombie Thottie
Give R from Warm Bodies a run for his money by swiping on some black lipstick and smearing smoky eyeshadow in the hollows of your eyes. What you do below the neck is your business.
8. A Crypt-Keeper Babe
Censor your wicked bits with decorative spiderwebs and snap away. Go all out with some glow-in-the-dark material or a web with little plastic spiders stuck in it.
9. A Devil In A New Dress
In every Halloween shop or party store "spooky" section, you'll find this humble Halloween staple: the devil horns headband. But don't be fooled. You can look like a bad witch right out of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when you pop this bad boy on. All you have to do is throw on your favorite crimson 'fit or some lush dark velvet anything, and strike a confident pose that would make Lucifer blush.
Again, do with your lewds what you will, but don't forget to have fun. If there's one day a year that everyone gets to be absolutely freaky, it's Halloween. So dress up, look cute, and express yourself. You might find it's hella fun over on the dark and sexy side.