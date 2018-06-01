The starlit skies this summer hold lots of romantic prospects as Venus spends almost the entire season in Leo. Blissful and happy, Leo is no stranger to romance. The lion of the zodiac wastes no time on prospects who don't appreciate the qualities that make this proud ruler authentically them. Depending on how your sign relates to Venus in Leo will have a lot of say over each sign's summer 2018 love horoscope. For some signs, Venus in Leo will reveal places where a relationship breaks down. Lack of appreciation or an inability to communicate love might end in the dissolution of some partnerships.

For other signs, Venus in Leo will feel like there's fresh blood finally pumping into hardened hearts. Signs that might have closed them off to romance these last few years will find themselves opening up to the possibility of romance again. Shifting boundaries in terms of what some partners can provide and what other partners need will become more clarified. And with Uranus, the planet of awakening and innovation, settling in Taurus for the next eight years, partnerships are going to see a shift in the way value is assigned, particularly in romantic relationships. Our methodology when choosing partners based on status and appearance is going to receive a huge overhaul, and this summer will see the beginning of that narrative, which we will continue to collectively return to until 2026.

1 Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy From June until October, Venus will be moving through Aries's house of true love. This summer will be full of crushes on Instagram stars for this passionate air sign, as the ambitious ram seeks good-looking partners of status and fame. For all the glitz and glamour, Aries might be surprised and disappointed when they find their partners lacking substance. Some seemingly successful partners will be wearing their achievements as a mask for emotional shortcomings. Later in the summer, Aries will start looking for a more sustainable love that can last.

2 Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy With Mars in your sign until June 24, Gemini will spend the beginning of summer as a flirty, flitting butterfly. At every party and social obligation there will likely be somebody who catches your eye and captivates your imagination. When Venus goes into retrograde in August, you might need to double down on efforts to communicate with one of your crushes. Flirtation is fun, but after a certain point, you can't keep stringing someone along forever. You will need to be clear about your desires and boundaries.

3 Leo (June 21 To July 22) Giphy Venus will be in the sign of Leo throughout the summer, which means you'll be strutting your stuff more than ever. When you decide you like someone, you have the tendency to pounce immediately, and proclaim your love loud enough for all to hear. This summer, your amp will be turned up to 11. Don't be surprised if you end up scaring away some shy ones with your deafening roar. The person you were meant to be with has room for your intensity, and is willing to give you the long leash you need.

4 Capricorn (December 22 To January 19) Giphy You will be feeling a strong urge to merge with a new partner this summer, and might be tempted to rush into the relationship all at once. This one will be worth the wait, so tap into your hidden talent of taking your time so you don't burn through your passion all at once. Building a relationship is a bit like constructing a house; there will be mistakes along the way, and you might not know you like it until it's done. But when falling in love this time, you'll have the opportunity to turn every error into an important lesson. Don't skip over your schooling or let this wisdom go to waste.