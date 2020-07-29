Some people can go months without seeing their partner and be A-OK. Other people can't even handle their boo leaving them to visit the bathroom. Being apart from an SO is tough, but for the Myers-Briggs personality types who thrive in long-distance relationships, a little distance doesn't make a big difference. Whether they're top-notch communicators, total romantics, or solitary types by nature, certain people just have a knack for doing long-distance, and I honestly applaud them. For these types, it doesn't matter if their partner lives in a different city or a different country — they'll still find a way to make things work.

The MBTI is based on four main factors: Introversion/Extroversion, Intuition/Sensing, Feeling/Thinking, and Judging/Perceiving, making for 16 distinct personality archetypes. While introverted, intuitive types tend to handle long-distance relationships better than extrovert, factual folks, that's not always the case, and you might be surprised to find out who deals with distance the best. Not sure what your type is? Take the personality test to find out. You may be one of the Myers-Briggs personality types who rocks at navigating long-distance relationships, so go ahead and increase your distance radius on dating apps — proximity isn't an important factor for you.

INTJ (The Architect) blackCAT/E+/Getty Images As private people, Architects require plenty of independence, which is why long-distance relationships work well for these types. They don't mind spending time on their own (and actually really like it), so there's no need for them to constantly be in the company of their boo. For INTJs, deep connections are far more important than physical proximity, and you can trust these meticulous individuals to keep a long-distance relationship on track.

INTP (The Logician) Like Architects, Logicians are looking for the real thing, not a meaningless fling. They may be shy, but INTPs are surprisingly candid in romantic relationships. Before they commit to someone new, they always make sure there's mutual understanding about the relationship and its future. In addition to being communicative and loyal AF, Logicians are also playful, clever lovers who are sure to keep correspondence with their long-distance partner feeling fresh.

ESFJ (The Consul) There's a reason why Consuls tend to be well-liked — they cherish their relationships, and they work hard to make them last. When ESFJs find someone they connect with and care for, they usually want to build a future with that person, even if that means living several miles apart for a little while. Because they're hopeless romantics, Consuls are willing to do long distance in order to go the distance, no matter the sacrifice.

INFP (The Mediator) filadendron/E+/Getty Images Mediators are born idealists, so for them, living apart from a partner is an exciting challenge rather than a recipe for disaster. Instead of worrying about what may go wrong, INFPs dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to long-distance relationships, because no distance can keep these types from looking on the bright side. As long as they can see a future with their long-distance SO, Mediators are totally fine putting that future on hold.

INFJ (The Advocate) Few people take romantic relationships quite as seriously as INFJs. For Advocates, intimacy is about sharing a deep bond, not sharing a bed, so they tend to prioritize a meaningful connections over close proximity. These types may even prefer long-distance relationships, since they encourage Advocates to communicate openly and honestly with their partner. For INFJs, living apart from a SO only gives them an opportunity to make their relationship stronger.