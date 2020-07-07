When you first start dating someone, it's normal to feel like you can never get enough time together and that there just aren't enough hours in the day. As time goes on, though, everyone needs some amount of personal space. That's true for some more than others. If you happen to be on the higher end of that spectrum, there are some Myers-Briggs personality types who'll give you space happily, while others might have more trouble respecting that boundary.

The personality types most comfortable with the idea of respecting your need for alone time and personal space tend to appreciate those concepts themselves. They have a respect for boundaries and don't take your need for time away as a personal slight. They get that everyone needs time to themselves to recharge, and that this occasional separation really does make the heart grow fonder. So, if you like to have plenty of "me time," these are the personality types who get it and just might be your perfect fit.

INFP

INFP's flexibility is one of their greatest strengths as a person and a partner. This personality type has an interest in understanding people and helping them to be the best version of themselves. Part of that is understanding when someone just needs personal space to decompress, and, as such, they're happy to provide their partner with alone time. That's so long as they're secure in the relationship. They can struggle a bit if they're not as confident in the connection.

INTJ

fotostorm/E+/Getty Images

INTJs are highly independent. They're driven, regimented, and focused on solving problems. In order to achieve their goals, they need a fair amount of space and private time. This helps them to collect their thoughts and execute their plans. As a result, they not only appreciate their partners' need for personal space, they embrace it. Because of this, they're excellent at respecting boundaries.

ENTJ

While ENTJs don't necessarily default to offering plenty of personal space in relationships, they absolutely respect boundaries that are explained to them. This personality type can be a bit of a force to be reckoned with, as they're very confident in their thoughts and feelings and love to pass all of that onto the people around them. But they're also good listeners who'll hear you when you say you need some time to yourself to recharge and reflect.

INTP

PatriciaEnciso/E+/Getty Images

INTPs are highly logical personality types. They spend a lot of time in their own heads thinking things through and exploring ideas. They aren’t particularly driven by social interaction and are happy to have plenty of quiet time for reflection. This means they're happy to give their partners all the personal space they need to do the same. They're also very concerned about being seen as annoying, overbearing, or clingy. They don't really have anything to worry about in this department, however.

ISTP

INTPs are very easygoing and flexible, so meeting their partner's need for personal space is no problem for this personality type. They tend to be very observant problem solvers, so they often recognize when their SO needs some time on their own to just decompress. ISTPs also like to have plenty of alone time, so they understand that need and don’t get their feelings hurt when their partner expresses a desire for some “me time.”

While all the Myers-Briggs types are capable of respecting boundaries and giving you space, these five just instinctually get it and make needing some downtime go down easy.