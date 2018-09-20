These 5 Cheap Flights For Halloween 2018 Are A Scary Good Deal
October is my favorite month of the year. Not only does it bring pretty changing leaves; crisp, cool fall days; and yes, all things pumpkin spice, it also means it's time to partake in a wide variety of fun and frightening Halloween festivities. If you are thinking about sneaking away for the spooktacular day, these five cheap flights for Halloween 2018 are a scary good deal. The best part? Each fare is under $200 round-trip. Just keep in mind that prices and flight availability can change by the day and airline.
This year, Halloween falls on Wednesday, Oct. 31. To me, Halloween is the best annual celebration on the calendar. (It should be an official holiday, IMO.) As a kid, you probably got dressed up in a costume and trekked around the neighborhood saying "trick or treat" and coming home with more candy than you could ever possibly eat. That's how it went for me, anyway.
Now that I'm all grown up, I'm still here for dressing up in my best costume. But I'm also all about taking a frightfully fun mini-vacay to some of the best Halloween spots there are. From ghost tours to famous haunts, there are a handful of must-see Halloween destinations that you can't skip out on. Here are 5 flights that won't break the bank, so you can travel for next to nothing around Halloween this year.
1Reno, Nevada
Reno, Nevada is home to one of the spookiest (and largest) costume parties in the country. In fact, USA Today ranked the Reno Zombie Crawl in the Top 10 Costumed Halloween Parties in the United States, according to the event's website. This year's celebration takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20. Once you've secured your travel, make sure to buy a ticket to the eerie event.
For those traveling from Los Angeles, you can sneak away on a nonstop flight from LAX to Reno for $196 round-trip departing on Friday, Oct. 19 and returning Tuesday, Oct. 23. If you'd rather skip the event and hit up Reno for the actual holiday, you can travel on Tuesday, Oct. 30 for just $187 round-trip on American and United, according to Google Flights, with a return flight on Thursday, Nov. 1.
2Salem, Massachusetts
OK, you've probably heard of the Salem witch trials before. If not, basically, in the late 1600s, a group of girls told everyone they were possessed by the devil, per Encyclopedia Britannica. They blamed a few witches for their troubles. So officials in Salem Village decided to prosecute the witches. Long story short, that's how the Salem witch trials came about. It's a spooky place to visit around Oct. 31. If you're up for a frightful adventure, the airfare gods are working in your favor.
You can fly from New York City to Boston for $151 round-trip on the following airlines: JetBlue, American, United, and Delta, according to Google Flights. This is valid for flights departing Monday, Oct. 29 and returning on Thursday, Nov. 1. You can't fly directly into Salem, but it will only take you about 30 minutes from Boston to get there by car.
3Bowling Green, Kentucky
Upon first glance, Bowling Green, Kentucky might not seem like it has the fear factor you crave. I invite you to think again. To celebrate Halloween, take a walking tour of downtown Bowling Green’s most haunted sites or get spooked at Skeleton's Lair Scream Park.
You can fly from New York City to Bowling Green for $178 round-trip on JetBlue, according to Google Flights. Or, if you live in Washington D.C., round-trip flights start at $179. Additionally, nonstop flights from Atlanta to Bowling Green start at $129 on Delta with a variety of flight times. Travel is valid for Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1.
4Croton-On-Hudson, New York
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in upstate New York has been on my bucket list for years. The pictures look totally Insta-worthy. Not to mention, it seems like the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit. Each year, the Historic Hudson Valley organization puts out more than 7,000 pumpkins on display — and they are all lit up. The pictures are mesmerizing. The event runs from Sept. 28-30, Oct. 4 - 31, and a handful of dates in November. This trip is definitely one for the ‘Gram.
From Chicago, you can fly to New York City starting at $115 round-trip on Spirit, or $141 round-trip on American, according to Google Flights. If you live in Los Angeles, flight prices start at $258 and go up to about $300. The travel dates include Monday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 1.
5Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia was founded in 1733. Suffice to say, it's full of historic haunts for you to explore. Make sure to book a spot on the Blue Orb Ghost Tour. Condé Nast Traveler once ranked it as one of the scariest ghost tours in the country, so you know it must be extra spooky. If one ghost tour isn't enough for you, check out Hearse Ghost Tours. Yes, you can ride around in an actual hearse while viewing some of Savannah's most haunted sites.
If you live in Dallas, you can hop on a flight to Savannah for just $130 round-trip on United, leaving on Oct. 30 and returning on Nov. 1, according to Google Flights. Or, you can jet off on the same dates from Nashville to Savannah for $169 round-trip on American. Be advised this does involve a stop.
There you have it. These are some of the spookiest places you can visit to celebrate Halloween 2018. Make sure to book your flights soon, or they may disappear right before your eyes.