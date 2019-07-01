We're right in the midst of patio season, and I've been making an extra effort to keep hydrated with the warmer temperatures. While alcoholic sips or sodas can be dehydrating or packed with sugar, plain old H2O can seem a little, well, boring, when all you're craving is something sweet and bubbly to quench your thirst. If this sounds like a common predicament you've been facing, you'll want to check out the best of both worlds: Flavored water, which is definitely have a ~moment~ right now. If you're at a loss about where to start, you'll want to try these 5 canned flavored waters to keep hydrated in the most delicious way possible this summer.

You might be wondering what exactly constitutes flavored water and how it differs from regular water. While sparkling water is everywhere these days, it's basically Seltzer that's gotten a millennial-approved update to make it a delicious and healthier alternative to soda or other sugar-laden carbonated drinks you might regularly enjoy. Considering that many options do not contain any calories, sugar, or sodium while still serving up some of the most crave-worthy flavors of the moment, it's not surprising that they've blown up in popularity over the past couple years with traditional soda and bottled water brands jumping on the bandwagon. Here are a few of the flavored water brands that you should be trying this summer.

Bubly

Courtesy of PepsiCo

If you're an avid sparkling water drinking, chances are that you've tried Pepsi's bubly's line, which includes summer-forward flavors inspired by the tastes of peach, raspberry, strawberry, grapefruit, mango, and more. You can order any of these tasty flavors on Amazon, making it a tasty and convenient alternative to your go-to Pamplemousse.

La Croix

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of Pamplemousse: Since La Croix's creation in 1981, it's quickly become a frontrunner in the sparkling beverages industry and one of the most recognizable brand names in the industry to date. While it's recently been embroiled in controversy, La Croix has since repudiated the negative reports surrounding its ingredients and there's no denying that Pamplemousse and many of the brand's other creations are still some of the most popular sparkling beverages out there.

Poland Spring

Boxed.com

While Poland Spring might be better known for its bottled water (it's reportedly the largest bottled spring water brand), it also has a line of canned sparkling flavored waters that you can get in raspberry lime, lemon lime, and black cherry at many grocery stores.

Perrier

Target.com

French-based carbonated water brand Perrier might be most well-known for its signature dark green bottles and the natural mineral water that's bottled from a source in Vergèze, but the brand has also started expanding into the realm of flavored waters. You can currently purchase cans of Perrier water that are flavored with apple, pink grapefruit, strawberry, lime, orange, and watermelon.

Spindrift Sparkling Water

Amazon

Spindrift — which has been around since 2010 — differentiates itself from other brands in the industry by turning out craft sparkling water that's "made with real squeezed fruit from family farms," according to the company's website. You can currently purchase the brand's flavored waters at national retailers, grocery stores, and restaurants around the country, as well as online on Amazon.

Again, these are just a few of the many refreshing options out there, so I'd look through to see which sips sound the most delicious to you then pop open a can to try it out yourself. Cheers to staying hydrated this patio season!