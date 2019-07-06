I know what you're thinking. How could anyone possibly have "the best" Mercury retrograde experience? Well, you've been through this transit countless times throughout your life and chances are, you've already had plenty of great Mercury retrograde experiences. When the planet of communication and thought process undergoes apparent retrograde motion, it's not the end of the world (contrary to popular belief), and there's no reason to view this time with dread, especially because these zodiac signs will have the best Mercury retrograde in Leo 2019. Now, this is not to say this transit will be without its stressors and inconveniences (this is Mercury retrograde we're talking about), but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find beauty amidst the chaos.

Here's the thing about Mercury retrograde: You're only going to have a difficult time if you refuse to roll with the punches. Disturbances are inevitable during this time so if you're experiencing travel delays, technological mishaps, and an overall sense of disorganization, don't beat yourself up about it. Instead, use this transit to reflect on the projects and situations currently taking up space in your life, because Mercury retrograde is a gorgeous time for some introspection and project review. Don't think negatively of yourself if you keep stopping and starting. Try looking backwards instead, because there's a possibility that something from your past still needs your attention.

Practical advice aside, if you've got your sun or rising sign in Aries, Scorpio, Sagittarius, or Pisces, this Mercury retrograde will affect sectors of your chart mostly about growth and creativity. Why not allow yourself some artistic catharsis? Taking place from July 7 to July 31, here's how it will affect the following zodiac signs:

Aries: This Could Be A Time Of Artistic Reflection

Since this Mercury retrograde initially takes place in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, it's going to rewire your perspective of how to enjoy life. Doesn't sound like such a bad thing, right? Well, this could mean a drop in from a past lover or difficulty in finding excitement during your free time. However, remember this energy is simply being turned inward, so you're meant to discover the joy that lies within rather than forcing it to happen in the world around you.

Scorpio: You Could Be Remembering All The Good Times

When Mercury retrogrades back into Cancer, it's going to light up your ninth house of adventure and philosophy. This house is all about expansion and experience, so if you haven't been living life to the fullest, it could make you yearn for more. You might even feel nostalgic for beautiful times in your past. While this could feel bittersweet, it's all meant to be a reminder life is meant to be enjoyed while you're living it. Stay in the present moment.

Sagittarius: You May Be Rediscovering Your Inner Truth

The beginning section of Mercury retrograde takes place in your ninth house of spiritual perspectives, which will remind you to get the most out of life. You're already a spontaneous and adventurous personality, so chances are that this reminder will feel more like validation instead of a critique. Even if your beliefs in life feel a bit shaken, you don't mind. You're open to change and you never lose faith. Let this Mercury retrograde show you a beautiful way of seeing things.

Pisces: This Is A Great Time To Stop Taking Things Seriously

Your fifth house of creativity and fun is being impacted by Mercury retrograde once it re-enters Cancer. This house is all about artistic enjoyment and self-expression, and since Mercury's influence is being turned inward, you're meant to tap into the spring of beauty that exists inside you. Even if the world around you is telling you to grow up and start being more serious, remember your inner child never fully disappears. There's always time to have fun.