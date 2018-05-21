When it comes to matters of the heart, I am a firm believer in taking it slow... really slow. I am methodical and careful and every step must be analyzed and processed and over-thought to within an inch of its life. What can I say? We Virgos are just not known for being what you would call romantic risk takers. However, I do have a deep appreciation (bordering on envy) for those zodiac signs that take the most risks for love. It must be so freeing to just turn off that critical voice in your head, put yourself out there, and let the chips fall where they may. But yeah, that ain't me.

Some folks are just born with the ability to be emotionally fearless, and really believe that the great rewards of taking risks with your heart are worth it. Some people have a seemingly bottomless well of optimism. Others are gifted with confidence and charisma, and the ability to just generally manifest whatever their hearts desire through sheer force of will. Whatever the case may be, we either exhibit these qualities ourselves, or we know people that do. If any of this sounds very familiar, chances are you're one of these signs.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy It's no surprise that bold and brave Aries tops the list of romantic risk takers. They are courageous and enthusiastic in just about every area of their lives, including in their love lives. Aries gals have a tendency to be seduced by the excitement and thrill of a new relationship — sometimes even more than by the person they're dating. They are simply caught up in the adrenaline of new love. Add to that their tendency to be impulsive and impatient (to the point of foolhardiness), and it can lead them to roll the dice on the wrong person. Fortunately, they are also as resilient as they are bold, so they bounce back quickly. It's on to the next adventure in no time.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy The queen of the jungle is fearless when it comes to matters of the heart. Their ability to take romantic risks comes from their legendary confidence. After all, is it even a risk when you are just that fabulous? That confidence means they are also very comfortable pursuing whatever they want, and the reality is they are just so charming and charismatic that they usually succeed in getting it. They are also coming from a good place, as Leo is one of the most loving and faithful of all the zodiac, so they tend to always assume the best in everyone around them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy For Sagittarius, nothing is generally that serious. They're able to shrug off a lot of the pressure and stress that the rest of us wrestle with and just let things go with the flow. This is because, of all the signs, Sag is the most blindly optimistic. Their philosophy is not to sweat it, because everything tends to work out in the end for the best. Which is why, when others might be too afraid of the consequences of putting their heart out there, Sag is willing to take that risk. That being said, loving a Sag can be pretty risky too, because this fickle sign tends to fall in and out of love on a whim.