These 35 Shamrock Puns For St. Patrick's Day Are So Witty, It's Unbe-LEAF-Able

It's time to break out the shamrocks, because St. Patrick's Day is coming up. Another holiday is another opportunity to have some festive fun with your friends. Round up the squad to celebrate at the St. Patrick's Day parade, host a green bagel brunch at your place, or have a baking party using all the green food dye you can possibly find. Whatever you decide to do on March 17, don't forget to take a group selfie of your crew and post it to the 'Gram using shamrock puns for St. Patrick's Day.

I've already started digging through my closet for the perfect all-green outfit to avoid getting pinched. If you're serious about your paddy outfit as well, you'll definitely want to snap a selfie on the big day to show it off. I also plan on baking a few Baileys chocolate desserts with my besties, and as a foodie, those pics need to make an appearance on my Instagram.

The hardest part of posting, though, is trying to come up with just the right caption. I truly believe you can't go wrong with a quality pun. Mostly everyone loves them — even the cheesiest ones. So, take a cue from me, and pair any of these 35 shamrock puns with your St. Patrick's Day pics. Then, get excited for all the likes to start rolling in like a pot of gold at the end of a leprechaun's rainbow.

1. "It's no shamrock that I love St. Patrick's Day."

2. "My friends and I are ready to shamrock and roll."

3. "Ready to shamrock this party."

4. "Lean with it. Shamrock with it."

5. "You're so lucky I'm so charming."

6. "Shamrock and roll."

7. "Irish upon a shamrock."

8. "Don't press your luck by ironing your four-leaf clover."

9. "It's no sham that you rock."

10. "Don't stop beleafin'."

11. "I be-leaf in you."

12. "Don't leaf me hanging, and spend St. Patrick's Day with me."

13. "Be-leaf me, you look great in green."

14. "I be-leaf we were meant to paddy."

15. "Watch out for SHAMrocks when looking for gold."

16. "Zero lucks were given."

17. "So, we're in a-green-ment."

18. "Don't make a jig mistake, and paddy with us."

19. "I be-leaf you leprechaun find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow."

20. "Sitting out on the Paddy O' with my friends."

21. "Don't you a-green with me?"

22. "Irish I was back in bed."

23. "I'm so glad you picked me to be your friend."

24. "Shamrock puns have me Dublin over with laughter."

25. "Another St. Patrick's Day tied up in a nice rainbow."

26. "Never forget, you leprechaun have all the shamrock shakes you want today."

27. "Shamrock shake your tail feathers."

28. "Irish you were shamrocking with me."

29. "It ain't over 'til it's clover."

30. "I lepre-can't even right now with all these shamrocks."

31. "You're looking a little green today."

32. "Keep calm and leprechaun."

33. "Have a leprechaun do attitude today."

34. "Just for today, I be-leaf in leprechauns."

35. "You have me greening from ear to ear."