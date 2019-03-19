Days go by, seasons change, and before you know it, the birds are singing their tune, and the flowers are in full bloom. Speaking of which, these three zodiac signs will have the worst Spring Equinox 2019, but this is just a phase: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Please note: When I say these signs will have the worst equinox, whatever you do, do not take this literally. Remember, horoscopes are general predictions of what could happen, based on your sun sign. However, in the end, there's no telling what could really happen, unless the forecast is based off a specific birth chart. Got it?

Besides, it doesn't matter how many years you dedicate to studying astrology, or whether or not you believe in fate, or free will, we are all spiritual beings living a human experience, and all we can do is let go, and let God. BTW, for those of you who are totally hating life now that spring is around the corner, not to worry. For starters, every season is a unique experience for everyone, and second, despite your spring blues, this is a collective rebirth, which means there are new beginnings ahead. Now, instead of focusing on the negative, let's turn the energy around.

Before I forget, check and see where Aries is located on your birth chart. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but whenever I think of astrological houses four, eight, and 12, I immediately think of emotional depth and karma, which makes sense considering those areas of the chart belong to the water sign family. Now, whenever the sun travels through these areas, we are typically prone to introversion, and spiritual transformation in general. For instance, I was born with a Scorpio Ascendant, which means Libra, the sign that comes before Scorpio, rules my 12th house of endings and beginnings; hence I'm not a big fan of the autumn season. See what I mean?

Anyway, we all have our good days and bad days, but overall, the spring is a cosmic celebration, and chances are, you will feel it, too. Whatever you do, do not rush the process, but pay attention to the themes that come up for you during this time. One thing's for sure: The seeds you've planted will start to flourish, and some of you will finally get to see the fruits of your hard labor. I mean, think about it... why else would mother nature gift us with more hours of sunlight? Seize the day, stargazers.

Gemini: You're Reflecting On What Makes You Feel Secure

Just because you're feeling moody during the spring equinox, doesn't mean it's going to last for an entire season, Gemini. Although, I'm not going to lie, you could be feeling deeply introspective, and perhaps pensive, in regard to your sense of security, intimate unions, and shared resources. However, the blues won't last long, and you will be ready to mingle and socialize in no time. Cheers to a positive Aries season.

Libra: You're Overthinking Your Sense Of Direction

No one is perfect... not even you, Libra. It's OK to feel confused and anxious every now and then, especially when there's so much going on in your day-to-day. However, there's no need to stress or panic, as Aries season has so much more in store for you. Single? This sparkling season could very gift you with a spring fling, in every sense of the word. Coupled Libras will also become smitten for their sweet S.O.

Aquarius: Put Your Ego Aside

There's nothing wrong with feeling vulnerable every now and then, Aquarius. Besides, what's your definition of vulnerability, anyway? Change is inevitable, and Lord knows you've been witnessing a good amount of it for quite some time now. However, instead of stressing the things you have no control over, why not take advantage of this brand new season, and connect with your local community? Aries season has plenty of surprises in store, so change up the vibe!